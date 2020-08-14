Nitin Arora along with multi artists to release 'Tera Shukhriya' dedicating to frontline warriors

MUMBAI: Actor-Entrepreneur Nitin Arora, who is also the MD of “Katalyst Entertainment” is yet to release “Tera Shukhriya” showing gratefulness to frontline workers for saving homes collaborating with Sachin-Jigar, Kailash Kher, Amer Ali, Navraj Hans and Hussain Kuwerjerwala.

“The whole concept of song “Tera Shukhriya”, was to convey thanks to all the forces, policemen, who are working day and night to make sure we are safe at home”. The NGO they connected was “Naad Foundation” where miss Nishi who was the overall caretaker came up with the idea of doing something for the forces. That’s when they decided to make a song along with many more artist. “I am really grateful and thankful to Sachin-Jigar for creating such a lovely composition for us”.

Further, when talking about getting the artist on board for the song he exclaimed, “It was never a problem, they were all so generously willing to take part”.

“’ Heroes of Mankind’ wasn’t an easy task”. It was conceptualized and organized by Nitin Arora/Katalyst, they never did virtual concerts or anything digital, it was a beginning for them. Their first show was with Sonu Nigam, he was in Dubai. So, it was not an easy task for the team because there was a lack of equipment and they were very confused if there came a glitch in terms of the network as the show was absolutely Live. “There were a lot of challenges we faced but eventually things went well and we were able to pull off a brilliant and beautiful show with Sonu Nigam, Sunil Grover, and me. It just kept on getting better and better for the other shows. And when we did the finale, the eighth show it became easier”.

There were around 30 thousand doctors attending the concert. “And genuinely if we talk about the Heroes of Mankind, they are the ‘Heroes of Mankind’”. They have been doing such an amazing job. They are the frontline warriors as defined by our honorable Prime Minister.

Nitin was witnessing every smile on the faces of doctors who were attending the concerts for two hours, they were all very happy. “Even if they were in their house, clinics, hospitals, they were glued to the shows. In fact, we were really happy to see them smiling and enjoying the tough time. We even tried to play their Live requests, whether it's Sonu Nigam, Adnan Sami , or Kailash. We all tried to fulfill their requests and it was such a beautiful feeling to see all of them happy for being a part of the concert”.

Nitin has hosted thousands of high profile shows over a decade, and a very popular radio show – “Don’t Worry Be Happy”, alongside being anchoring one of the most famous and longest-running shows on Doordarshan “Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar”. He has also hosted and performed alongside the brightest stars of the Entertainment and film industry.

While being recognized for many talents, Nitin is also starring on a web-series in a Mika Singh and Vikram Bhatt Production titled “Dangerous”, where he stars opposite Bipasha Basu and beau Karan Singh Grover. He is really kicked about this project. “This is something very close to my heart, we shot the entire project for 40 to 50 days in London. The whole experience of shooting was so amazing and beautiful, that I can't explain it in words. Me and Natasha have become best friends since then. Shooting with the entire cast was really fun, it was like I was re-living my college days”.

“Dangerous” will be released on 14th August, 2020 on MX Player. The web project is a thriller, it has twists and turns after every 20 minutes. Nitin assures people will love it.

The track “Tera Shukhriya” will be released on YouTube on Independence Day, 15th August, 2020.