Ian Storm & Ron van den Beuken breathe new energy into coldplay classic 'Clocks'

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ & producers Ian Storm and Ron van den Beuken have teamed up for their first release of 2020 ‘Clocks’ via RCA UK/One Seven Music.

The pair add a slick new twist to the Coldplay classic, creating a high energy, deep house feel which is topped by an enchanting female vocal. Already garnering over 4 million global streams, the track is set to dominate charts and dancefloors alike.

Rising DJ and producer Ian Storm has already gained support from dance music heavyweights Sam Feldt, The Him, Autograf and more. In a short space of time he has garnered over 20 million streams on Spotify alone under his own name and Michael Ford moniker with tracks including ‘Mandy’ and ‘Home’. His collaboration with Ron van den Beuken has been no doubt eagerly anticipated by fans. Dutch dance music titan Ron van den Beuken’s career has spanned over 20 years and has included numerous Top Ten releases worldwide including his debut album ‘Feel It’ and singles ‘Keep It Up’, ‘Clokx’ and ‘Timeless’.