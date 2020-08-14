RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Aug 2020 19:10 |  By RnMTeam

Dua Lipa released 'Levitating' remix featuring Missy Elliott, Madonna and The Blessed Madonna

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa is showing off some major star power with the new remix of her Future Nostalgia cut "Levitating" by The Blessed Madonna featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott.

The remix, which dropped on Thursday (Aug. 13), is nothing short of epic.

"I decided to take the party up a notch with the incomparable The Blessed Madonna, who secretly helped me to craft the mixtape that would become Club Future Nostalgia and the absolute queens Missy Elliott and Madonna joined me for an epic remix of 'Levitating,'" Lipa said in a statement.

Watch here:

"It is no overstatement to say that reimagining Dua’s amazing record 'Levitating' with Madonna and Missy Elliott was my dream come true," The Blessed Madonna added. "That’s a phrase that is overused, but in this case, it is absolutely literal...Being a part of this was not only an honour but the very best medicine for dancing feet that are stuck at home. I hope it lifts up the spirits of everyone that hears it, as much as it has lifted mine. Truly, I am levitating."

The pop star also teased the accompanying visual on her Instagram Wednesday (Aug. 12), which features her laying in a bed of roses under a scorching red light. "13TH AUG. LEVITATING REMIX @MISSYMISDEMEANORELLIOTT @MADONNA @THEBLESSEDMADONNA 9AM LA / 12PM NY / 5PM LONDON," she captioned the snippet.

She first announced the remix with "my idols" on July 27, which will be featured alongside a Mark Ronson- and Gwen Stefani-assisted "Physical" remix and more groove-worthy goodies on the Club Future Nostalgia remix album. The 24-year-old artist confirmed to an inquiring fan in the comments section of her "Levitating" remix video teaser that she'll deliver the remix LP on Aug. 28.

Tags
Dua Lipa Madonna The blessed Madonna Missy Levitating Remix
Related news
News | 14 Aug 2020

Purple Disco machine releases a 'Club Mix' of hot single 'Hypnotized' with Sophie & The Giants

MUMBAI: Having been crowned as one of the most successful electronic artists this year, with remixes for Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, Foals, Sir Elton John, and Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande in recent months, Purple Disco Machine now turns his attention back to his indie / nu disco hit ‘Hypnotized’ wit

read more
News | 14 Aug 2020

Jimmy Kimmel defends Dua Lipa after critic says "Women Still Aren't Funny"

MUMBAI: As Dua Lipa sings, "Boys will be boys...but girls will be women."

read more
News | 12 Aug 2020

Dua Lipa hosts 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' chats with Gwen Stefani

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa stepped into the Jimmy Kimmel Live hosting slot on Monday night and, boy, she has a career waiting in late night TV if pop music doesn't work out.

read more
News | 10 Aug 2020

Madonna has been co-writing a screenplay

MUMBAI: Singer Madonna has revealed that she has been writing a screenplay lately. The pop diva has been collaborating with "Juno" writer Diablo Cody. In a black-and-white video Madonna has shared, she can be seen sitting at a discussion with Cody, reports metro.co.uk.

read more
News | 08 Aug 2020

Dua Lipa & The Blessed Madonna remix album "Future Club Nostalgia"

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa has announced the release of “Club Future Nostalgia” – an entirely remixed version of her global #1 album “Future Nostalgia”, created in collaboration with The Blessed Madonna. The album is due for release on Friday August 21st.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Radio Nasha celebrates 45 years of iconic film Sholay this 15th August!

MUMBAI: Celebrating the legacy of the iconic film Sholay, Radio Nasha is bringing together the caread more

News
BIG FM continues to rule, maintains its No. 1 position with highest cumes and share across four metros combined as per RAM ratings

MUMBAI: Owing to its thought provoking content, timeless music and purpose-led initiatives, BIG Fread more

News
TheSmallBigIdea wins social media duties for Universal Music India

MUMBAI: Further strengthening its presence in the Media and Entertainment category, full servicesread more

News
A must for every artist: 4 music apps to keep producing quality content at home

MUMBAI: Music is the fabric of our society, and music can shape abilities and character.read more

News
Gaana becomes India's first music streaming app to reach 185 Mn monthly active users

MUMBAI: Buoyed by the successful launch of Gaana HotShots (short videos), live streaming & poread more

top# 5 articles

1
Check out Katy Perry's supportive tweet about Ellen DeGeneres

MUMBAI: Katy Perry is continuing to stick by Ellen DeGeneres. The 35-year-old singer spoke to the Los Angeles Times and defended her decision to...read more

2
Purple Disco machine releases a 'Club Mix' of hot single 'Hypnotized' with Sophie & The Giants

MUMBAI: Having been crowned as one of the most successful electronic artists this year, with remixes for Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, Foals, Sir Elton John...read more

3
Chrissy Teigen is pregnant with baby No. 3 with John Legend; announced in "Wild" music video

MUMBAI: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have some "Wild" news to share! In the singer's latest music video for his new song "Wild," the famous couple...read more

4
Diljit Dosanjh's clash with Alexa goes viral

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has posted a hilarious new video that captures his struggle with Alexa. In the video, he requests the...read more

5
MTV brings a beatbox rendition of A.R. Rehman's "Maa Tujhe Salaam", this Independence Day

MUMBAI: MTV, in association with BBXINDIA has co-created a beatbox version of the iconic track on the occasion of Independence Day “Main gaya jahan...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group