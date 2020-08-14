Dua Lipa released 'Levitating' remix featuring Missy Elliott, Madonna and The Blessed Madonna

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa is showing off some major star power with the new remix of her Future Nostalgia cut "Levitating" by The Blessed Madonna featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott.

The remix, which dropped on Thursday (Aug. 13), is nothing short of epic.

"I decided to take the party up a notch with the incomparable The Blessed Madonna, who secretly helped me to craft the mixtape that would become Club Future Nostalgia and the absolute queens Missy Elliott and Madonna joined me for an epic remix of 'Levitating,'" Lipa said in a statement.

Watch here:

"It is no overstatement to say that reimagining Dua’s amazing record 'Levitating' with Madonna and Missy Elliott was my dream come true," The Blessed Madonna added. "That’s a phrase that is overused, but in this case, it is absolutely literal...Being a part of this was not only an honour but the very best medicine for dancing feet that are stuck at home. I hope it lifts up the spirits of everyone that hears it, as much as it has lifted mine. Truly, I am levitating."

The pop star also teased the accompanying visual on her Instagram Wednesday (Aug. 12), which features her laying in a bed of roses under a scorching red light. "13TH AUG. LEVITATING REMIX @MISSYMISDEMEANORELLIOTT @MADONNA @THEBLESSEDMADONNA 9AM LA / 12PM NY / 5PM LONDON," she captioned the snippet.

She first announced the remix with "my idols" on July 27, which will be featured alongside a Mark Ronson- and Gwen Stefani-assisted "Physical" remix and more groove-worthy goodies on the Club Future Nostalgia remix album. The 24-year-old artist confirmed to an inquiring fan in the comments section of her "Levitating" remix video teaser that she'll deliver the remix LP on Aug. 28.