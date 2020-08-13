Rapper Rishiking's new song 'Jai Hind' gets 500k views within a day

MUMBAI: Rapper-composer Rishikesh Pandey, popularly known as Rishiking, has come up with a new patriotic number dedicated to the Indian Army and army officers, and the song has garnered 500k views on YouTube within a day of release.
Titled "Jai Hind", the song sees Rishiking collaborate with Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Parikipandla Narahari, who has written the lyrics.
"I always wanted to compose a special song for Army officers. The Indian Army has always been at the forefront when it comes to serving the country. They protect our borders and eliminate militant attacks. They also work tirelessly during natural calamity like earthquake and floods. I wanted to acknowledge their efforts through my creativity," said Rishiking.
Lyricist Narahari said: "It was a great honour for me to write a song on the Indian Army. They (Indian Army) have been doing selfless work over the years for the country. I am glad that our song has been released around Independence Day. I feel it's the perfect time to pay tribute to the armed forces of our country."
Narahari, who is Secretary and Commissioner, Public Relations Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh, has earlier collaborated with Rishiking for socially inclined songs like "Ao school chale" and "Hai Halla" (the Indore cleanliness campaign song), besides "Helmet" (on road safety awareness), "Khelo Madhya Pradesh" and "Jai Ho: Corona Warriors" among others.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Owing to its thought provoking content, timeless music and purpose-led initiatives, BIG Fread more
MUMBAI: Further strengthening its presence in the Media and Entertainment category, full servicesread more
MUMBAI: Music is the fabric of our society, and music can shape abilities and character.read more
MUMBAI: Buoyed by the successful launch of Gaana HotShots (short videos), live streaming & poread more
MUMBAI: In a first for radio, 100 RJs of BIG FM, one of the largest networks in the country, intread more
MUMBAI: Vh1 India had recently announced its Vh1 Sound Nation League where one would get to witness the penultimate music battle between eight...read more
MUMBAI: It won't be long before Orlando Bloom is a father of two. The 43-year-old actor appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show and spoke...read more
MUMBAI: (Many moons ago the iconic poet and lyricist Rahat Indori told a budding, 16-year-old poet to work hard because he saw potential in the boy...read more
MUMBAI: Ultra Media & Entertainment presents music video “Raat Ke Musaafir” featuring vocals by Sona Mohapatra. The song is an ode to the...read more
MUMBAI: Lightstream, the award-winning branded content studio owned by Rainshine Entertainment, has joined hands with Songfest India, a digital music...read more