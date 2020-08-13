Raja Kumari: Love the fact that Vh1 Sound Nation League is fan-voted!

MUMBAI: Vh1 India had recently announced its Vh1 Sound Nation League where one would get to witness the penultimate music battle between eight celebrated homegrown artists and tracks vie for the top spot in Vh1 Sound Nation League 2020, which started on Wednesday, July 29 at 10 am. The finale of the league would be held on 15 August. Among many artists that performed we had Raja Kumari who spoke to Radioandmusic about this concept.

“Love the fact that Vh1 Sound Nation League is fan-voted and I am humbled to be a part of it,” said Kumari.

Vh1 Sound Nation League called out all music aficionados to vote for their favorite artists as Armaan Malik, Raja Kumari, Divine, Prabh Deep, Kaam Bhari, Sickflip & Ritviz Ft Seedhe Maut, Raghav Meattle, and Siri X Sez On The Beat went head-to-head in this epic battle of homegrown talent.

Meanwhile, Kumari is spending quarantine time with her pet, she added, “I adopted a dog, Tara, who I’ve been exploring the wilderness with and going on hikes. I’ve also been practicing yoga, studying, and practicing dance routines.”