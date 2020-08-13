RadioandMusic
Florian Picasso proved he is one of the finest electronic music artists with this live stream honoring his Picasso heritage

MUMBAI: On Tuesday, August 11th, Florian Picasso performed an outstanding show at the Villa Californie in Cannes. The stunning visuals, architectural projections, light show, and pyrotechnics exceeded all expectations, as the villa came to life and delighted not only Picasso’s neighbors on the French Riviera but also millions of people around the world.

Spending his time between Geneva and Cannes, the house, which used to belong to his great-grandfather Pablo, is an exceptional place of inspiration for Florian who produces much of his music there. Over 25 people have been working on last night’s massive production for more than 4 months. 15 tonne of gear was brought to the Villa Californie, resulting in one of the most stunning live streams of the year. The unique setting and the light show turned the set into a true piece of art, rightfully honoring the artistic history of the house.

Picasso, who also exclusively premiered many new tracks in this extraordinary one hour set, said “I’m very happy we were able to do something this special here in Cannes. Turning the entire house into a moving piece of art felt like the right way to pay tribute to what this place represents and the history it has. My team and I put a lot of work into this show and the response has been absolutely amazing so far, I can’t wait to let you all know what’s coming next!“.

In case you missed it, or if you want to watch the spectacular show again, the performance can be found here.

