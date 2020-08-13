Dev Negi reveals 'Kahin Ka Na Chorha’ is a special song

MUMBAI: Singer Dev Negi released a soulful song “Kahin Ka Na Chorha” making the first collaboration with singer Bharat Goel, penned by Siddhant Kaushal.

“The song is really special to me. They are unique”. It’s very different from the kind of Bollywood songs he has sung so far, and hence it was challenging too. He is glad that people have embraced the song.

Further on his first association with Bharat Goel. “He is a really good sound producer and he’s also doing composition now”. He was really happy to be part of the project and had a lot of fun working with him.

Watch here:

The song was recorded amid the lockdown, “Work has resumed in the ‘new normal’”. He and his team are taking all the necessary precautions and following the guidelines issued by the government. Since work has resumed after so long, he felt great. “It’s a rejuvenating experience”, he adds.

Dev has got a lot of time to explore music and learn new genres. It has also given him the opportunity to create music of his own. So, the lockdown has been a learning experience for the singer.

There were a lot of songs lined up for release, but are delayed because of the lockdown. He has also recorded a lot of new songs recently and is looking forward to it.