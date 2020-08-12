Stebin Ben has high expectations for his romantic monsoon song 'Baarish'

MUMBAI: Singer-performer Stebin Ben has released his first beautiful romantic monsoon song of 2020 “Baarish” sharing the mic for the first time with versatile singer Payal Dev under VYRL Original.

The song was also composed by Payal Dev, written by Kunaal Vermaa and music programmed by Aditya Dev. Featuring India’s favourite onscreen jodi from the hit show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi.

Commenting on the track, “I feel people are going to fall in love with it, the melody is very catchy and the actors have done justice to the song with a wonderful chemistry”.

“I love her voice”, said the 25-year-old singer. He listens to all of her songs and always wanted to collaborate with her. “I’m extremely happy and excited for ‘Baarish’”. He hasn’t done a lot of duet songs in the past but he’s happy that he started with it. “Payal has a sweet voice and I like her texture”. When he heard his vocals after his dubbing, he was very surprised that their voice blended so well together.

Watch here:

The singer has toured for shows all across India, Africa, America and Dubai. People love to listen to Indian music, wherever he has performed he gets a good and huge response, they enjoy Indian music most because of the Indian crowd there. They love the instruments, the different language and the tune, which is the best achievement. His friends send him good responses to his songs from all corners of the world. “Music has no language and I feel that if the music sounds good people love to listen to it. My Indian friends have helped me a lot to share my song across”.

Further, he shares that he is working on his texture, he is a live performer so he travels frequently and doesn't get enough time to dub songs. Amid the lockdown the singer has given a lot of time on his mic, dubbing and practicing songs. Working on himself and focusing on his body fitness, getting back into shape so that he can be well presented in the music videos and maintaining his eating habits. “In the industry it's not just about the talent but to have a complete package, I’m trying to balance everything now”.

Stebin has given voice for films “Shimla Mirchi”, “Hotel Mumbai”, “Hacked” and also sung singles “Rula Ke Gaya Ishq”, “Mera Mehboob” and more.

The singer has high expectations from his audience, “I haven’t heard any romantic monsoon song this 2020 and because of the lockdown everyone is confined to one roof so this is an opportunity to reach out to target the audience. The lyrics are very simple, Kunaal has written so well with an Indian touch”.

Steben’s goal is to serve a lot of music to the industry, songs for good films, independent music and to represent our country for a big reality show internationally. When talking about his future endeavours he wishes to collaborate with Shreya Ghoshal and Neha Kakkar. “My plan for 2020 is to release infinite singles and collaborate with musicians outside our country”.