Singer-Songwriter Nikitaa launches an acoustic version of her latest single 'Goddess Acoustic'

The rise of independent music has seen a lot of singer/songwriter releasing music digitally and on streaming sites. Owing to such credibility is one such LA/Mumbai based singer Nikitaa, who has successfully managed to garner half a million streams for her latest song ' Goddess'.

Back with the fourth release in the lockdown; written, composed and sung by Nikitaa herself. Recently turned at-home video director, Nikitaa is known for her ability to mould together elements from her Indian culture with her vibrant pop sensibility to create a unique soundscape that she calls “Goddess Pop"

Talking about her acoustic version, Nikitaa adds, "I wanted to keep the feel of the song going - which is why I used a Santoor along with piano on this version. I also wanted it to feel a little bit more delicate and a little bit playful and so there’s a softness in the vocals that isn’t as obvious in the original song! The visuals are simple but slightly playful just like this acoustic rendition, and carry on the theme of the official music video with a simple background as well + keeping the focus on just me. In one sentence - in many ways this is a sweeter and more playful version of the original track !"

Shot on an iPhone during the lockdown, the stunning visual highlight her 'Goddess' aesthetic and bring out the grand yet minimal elements.

