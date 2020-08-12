Red Bull launches global online breaking competition, Red Bull BC One E-Battle

MUMBAI: Red Bull BC One, the biggest and most prestigious one-on-one breaking competition in the world, announces the launch of its global online breaking program, Red Bull BC One E-Battle. Until August 31, participants can access the Red Bull BC One E-Battle website and submit their videos to join the competition.

Red Bull BC One E-Battle gives anyone, anywhere a fighting chance to participate in the Red Bull BC One World Final. Hosted on www.redbullbcone.com, b-boys and b-girls from all over the world can upload their breaking videos and participate in an online battle, judged by some of the most credible names in the breaking scene.

In 2020, for the first time in Red Bull BC One history, winners of the E-Battle – one b-boy and b-girl champion – are flown to the 2021 World Final host country and awarded a guaranteed place in the next Red Bull BC One World Final line up. The winners will additionally receive Technics SL-1200/1210MK7 Direct Drive Turntables, sponsored by Technics.

The application period closes on August 31, with the top 64 b-boys and b-girls announced on September 7. The competition will run from September to October, with the Red Bull BC One E-Battle World Final set for October 24.

To submit an application to join, participants must:

1. Go to www.redbullbcone.com

2. Enter the Red Bull BC One E-Battle portal

3. Register and create a competitor profile

4. Choose and download a song

5. Record the breaking video

6. Upload and submit the video

The Red Bull BC One E-Battle judging panel will include Russia’s B-Boy Aslan, Finland’s B-Girl AT and France’s B-Boy Lilou.

Fans of the Red Bull BC One event series can tune in to Red Bull TV and the Red Bull BC One Facebook and YouTube channels to catch three (3) global live battles, streamed starting from Top 16 to the World Final. More information to be announced soon.

Founded in 2018, Red Bull BC One E-Battle continues to be at the forefront of innovation and global inclusivity as it provides a digital platform for breakers to participate in the competition series.