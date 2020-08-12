RadioandMusic
News |  12 Aug 2020 17:52

Kylie Jenner reveals the learnings from Kim Kardashian's Businesses

MUMBAI: More powerful together.

In this exclusive clip from today's Quibi premiere of About Face, Kylie Jenner reveals to host Victoria’s Secret model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley whether she's learned anything about business from big sister and fellow makeup mogul Kim Kardashian.

"All Kim's brands are amazing," the 23-year-old businesswoman notes in the exclusive clip below. "She'll use mine, I use hers, but how we create our makeup and how we run our businesses is very separate and then we come together if we need advice."

And, since both businesses are so different, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are able to build up each other's brands. Per the mother of one, this is a mindset the entire family follows.

"There's nothing better than working with your family," the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shares. "We all understand that we're more powerful together, when we're a team."

As fans of Kylie Cosmetics may know, Kris Jenner's youngest has collaborated with almost every member of her family for collections. In fact, back in June, Kylie revealed that her latest collection was a collaboration with "soulmate" and sister Kendall Jenner.

"Thank you for supporting our newest collection," read a statement on the packaging of Kylie and Kendall's latest collection. "We've been dreaming of this collection for years. We can't wait for you to fall in love with what we created. We hope you all love it as much as we do."

Even though Kylie has found immense success in the beauty industry, she made Forbes' annual World's Billionaires list in March 2019, she has not forgotten her roots.

"We all keep each other grounded and humble and remind each other of how blessed we are," Kylie continues above. "I can't start acting like a different Kylie and show up to the family dinner…They're like, 'Who are you today?'"

Tags
Kylie Jenner Kim Kardashian Rosie Huntington-Whiteley lip kit Kendall Jenner
