Kailash Kher's new song 'Ram Hi Paar Lagavenge' released

MUMBAI: The legendary spiritual singer Kailash Kher is known for his divine and soulful songs. Kailash has now come up with a new song ‘Ram Hi Paar Lagavenge’. The audio version of the song will also be released soon.
The song has been written and composed by the singer himself. The song has already crossed 8.5 lakh views on YouTube.
‘Ram Hi Paar Lagavenge’ song was released on the auspicious occasion of stone laying ceremony at Ayodhya. The song celebrates the historical Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan day.
Talking about the importance of this song, Kailash said, “The song was released on the occasion of Ram Janm Bhoomi Shilanyas. I recorded this song to honour every Lord Ram devotee. Lord Ram is a symbol of kindness, devotion, detachment, sensitivity, compassion, wisdom and a warrior against all evil within us.”
The music production and backing vocals are by Sanket Naik. The additional programming and mastering engineer is Pranav Jantikar. Video concept and editing is done by Neel Salekar. The song’s recording and mixing engineer is Niraj Singh. Painting in the video is done by Nimish Salekar. The song is recorded at the Kailasa studio in Mumbai.
