HipHop Rapper Badal along with TM Music is all amped up to release his new single 'Peeta Nahi'

MUMABI: After the success of his track ‘Afsos’, singer-songwriter Sahil Badal, popularly known as Badal is all set to put the audience in a musical hysteria again with his track ‘Peeta nahi’.

Inspired by passion, junoon as we call it; the singer and writer of the song - Badal, has strongly expressed ones ardor and intoxication towards their career or something they are truly passionate about. As Badal said, “The song is a reflection of me and a couple of my friends in some way. My muse for my projects have always been the things that happen around me and the society I live in.”

When asked about his collaboration with TM Music, the artist said, “I really had fun collaborating with the label and it was honestly a one of a kind experience. It’s rare that you and your thoughts are in sync with the production house and the label and I got to live through the synchronicity of the entire project. My imagination of the song has truly come alive and I can’t be grateful enough for it. I never knew that a few altered and open tunings on the guitar would actually motivate me to write the song so well.”

The producer of the song is one of the celebrated music producers in the industry - Sunny M.R.

The video of this track has been the ultimate highlight, with the whole country getting a chance to share their passion through snippets in a contest.The contest was hosted on ShareChat app in collaboration with TM Music and the team at TM Music creatively conceptualised the video.

Interesting individuals have collaborated for the video who have passion which elevates what 'Nasha' means to them. Expressing themselves through any kind of arts the video individuals have shared snippets of them doing stunts, painting, dancing, throwing flames, riding bikes.

The point of the contest is to showcase their talent and passion and to restart the conversation that's around nasha.

Talking about the same, founder of the label - Mr. Tarsame Mittal said ‘Peeta Nahi' is a song dedicated to all passionate people in this world who treats their passion as their high.

We are very happy working with Badal who has a strong message in each of his tracks. This one for all those who are not addicted to anything but their passion. As a Label, we will continue to work with talented artistes and release some great work’.

Well, all the talk about the song has already set the audience in the mood and we cannot wait any longer to drink to it!

The song is set to release on the 11th of August on the official YouTube Chanel of TM Music.