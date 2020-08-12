Alt-Metal band FENISIA announce new album 'The Spectator' out October 30, new music video & single

MUMBAI: Italian alternative metal band Fenisia will release their new full-length album entitled The Spectator on October 30, 2020 via Eclipse Records. The album was produced by Ray Sperlonga (American Idol) at Rosary Lane Studios, mastered by Collin Davis (Imagica, Deeds of Flesh) at Imperial Mastering, and the cover art was designed by Charles Prabowo at Blackout Brother. See below for the full track listing…

The Spectator is the band's third full-length concept album named after a historic newspaper published in England in the early 1700s. The paper quickly became the symbol of modern journalism, and the album is a profound philosophical story developed around the character Lord Lumieres, who is both a journalist and a man of science. The first single off the album "Lord Lumieres" identifies him as a metaphor for knowledge and truth. As the story unravels, Lord Lumieres investigates and unmasks the deceptions and lies of every plot made up by fanatical leaders of illusory cults. Other highlights off the album include "Manifesto", where Lord Lumieres declares his ideals to the world which are born from the enlightenment philosophy, and "Burned In My Brain" which elaborates how he scans both reality and oblivion, in search of the truth. Every song on the album is an epic musical adventure which awaits the listener.

The band have also revealed their first music video from the album, for the first single "Lord Lumieres". The video was directed by Dario Berardi and shot on location at the historic Itri Castle, Italy.

"The location for the shoot was fascinating because of the historical events that link the castle to the legend of the brigand Fra Diavolo" says frontman Nic Ciaz. "Filming at the castle was also courageous because of the steep stairways and narrow access points which were designed to protect the inhabitants from attack. This made it impossible to mount our entire backline as we originally planned for the video. The fantastic setting of the castle, the details and natural lighting effects created by the imposing walls immediately made us understand how the presence of all the equipment wasn't even necessary to get the right atmosphere we wanted for the video. We thank the local administration for allowing us to access the building. It was a fantastic experience!"

The Spectator track listing

1. Lord Lumieres

2. The Sky Oracle

3. Manifesto

4. Wake Me Up

5. Eternal Cult

6. Burned In My Brain

7. Wizard of the World

8. Conspiracy Rules

9. Are You Gonna Go My Way (Lenny Kravitz cover)

Fenisia discography

The Spectator (LP) - 2020

Fenisia Café (LP) - 2015

Lucifer (LP) – 2012

Fenisia lineup

Nic Ciaz (vocals & lead guitar), J Snake (rhythm guitar & back vocals), Doc Liquido (bass guitar & back vocals), Tig Smith (drums)