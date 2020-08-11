Kanye West is "feeling creatively inspired", spending quality time with Kim Kardashian and kids

MUMBAI: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are going back to basics in their quest to reconnect amid an emotional few weeks.

A source tells E! News the Yeezy designer, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and their kids reunited in a tropical setting last week after spending some time apart.

The famous family has since returned and are embarking on yet another vacation, this time in the great outdoors. "They will be spending the next few days glamping and being outdoors," a source reveals.

The source explains that Kim and Kanye are taking the opportunity to "to relax together and spend time as a family."

It was previously rumored that the couple took the trip to work on their marriage, but the insider says they're solely focused on being with their children. "Kim and Kanye haven't discussed anything political while spending the week together as a family. Kim didn't want to rock the boat and argue with Kanye because the trip is all about the kids," the source shares. "They also would never argue in front of them."

A second source adds, "Kanye is in a great place and feeling creatively inspired and truly enjoying his time with his wife and children."

The rapper's positive mood was evident in a video he shared to his Twitter last week. Kanye posted a clip of him and daughter North West dancing while walking alongside a golf cart, a cute moment that Kim appeared to capture as her laugh can be heard in the background.

Their family time comes on the heels of Kanye's public apology to Kim, following a string of tweets accusing mother-in-law Kris Jenner of trying to "lock" him up, among other claims. He wrote on Twitter, "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

And while Kim and Kanye don't typically discuss his mental health struggles publicly, the Skims owner posted a statement asking for empathy during the difficult time. "We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most," Kim said in part. "I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well being and for your understanding."