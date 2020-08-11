Jubin Nautiyal bags song in American film

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal has been roped in to sing for an American thriller film, titled Initiation.
Jubin has sung "Aatishbaazi" in Hindi. Its English version titled "Breaking the rules" will be helmed by John Berardo. Shot amidst pandemic and lockdown, the video highlights his love for his home state, Uttarakhand.
"'Aatishbaazi' is extremely special to me as it's the first time I got to direct my music video. Under strict film guidelines created especially for us as this was at the beginning of lockdown, along with a small crew, we were able to capture the true beauty of Uttarakhand which amplified the new sound that I have created with Rocky Khanna and 13-year-old Abhrahim Khanna, a music producer in India, for Malsons' first American project," said the singer.
"It was with the amazing support of the Uttarakhand government and my team that has stood by me for years, we have created something that has never been explored here before," added Jubin, known for singing songs like "Tum hi aana" and "Kaabil hoon".
Berardo shared that the songs will get "stuck in your head for days, they're all that good! Jubin just has this fluidity with his beats".
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Buoyed by the successful launch of Gaana HotShots (short videos), live streaming & poread more
MUMBAI: In a first for radio, 100 RJs of BIG FM, one of the largest networks in the country, intread more
MUMBAI: Turn Up The Night With Retro Hits 94.3 Radio One, India’s only International Music Radio read more
MUMBAI: India’s largest music and audio streaming service, JioSaavn has launched its latest crossread more
MUMBAI: Snapchat has reportedly started testing a new feature that will let you add music to the read more
MUMBAI: Jason Derulo's latest video will have you going: "Mmm whatcha say?" The 30-year-old singer made his 6.6 million Instagram followers jaws drop...read more
MUMBAI: Drake is rumoured to be collaborating with Bruno Mars for the first single from his upcoming new album. The Toronto rapper is putting the...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval has unveiled a reprise version of his new track, Ek tarfa. He says it is his way of giving back to the fans."'Ek tarfa...read more
MUMBAI: Music director, composer, background scorer Karan Kulkarni recently gave a background score for Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Breathe - Into The...read more
MUMBAI: BlareMob is all set to amplify our musical lexicon in electronic house music with their brand new EP, No Brainer. BlareMob, of Keshav...read more