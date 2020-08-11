RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Aug 2020 16:12 |  By RnMTeam

Jubin Nautiyal bags song in American film

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal has been roped in to sing for an American thriller film, titled Initiation.

Jubin has sung "Aatishbaazi" in Hindi. Its English version titled "Breaking the rules" will be helmed by John Berardo. Shot amidst pandemic and lockdown, the video highlights his love for his home state, Uttarakhand.

"'Aatishbaazi' is extremely special to me as it's the first time I got to direct my music video. Under strict film guidelines created especially for us as this was at the beginning of lockdown, along with a small crew, we were able to capture the true beauty of Uttarakhand which amplified the new sound that I have created with Rocky Khanna and 13-year-old Abhrahim Khanna, a music producer in India, for Malsons' first American project," said the singer.

"It was with the amazing support of the Uttarakhand government and my team that has stood by me for years, we have created something that has never been explored here before," added Jubin, known for singing songs like "Tum hi aana" and "Kaabil hoon".

Berardo shared that the songs will get "stuck in your head for days, they're all that good! Jubin just has this fluidity with his beats".

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer Jubin Nautiyal Tum Hi Aana Kaabil Hoon
Related news
News | 11 Aug 2020

Kanye West is "feeling creatively inspired", spending quality time with Kim Kardashian and kids

MUMBAI: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are going back to basics in their quest to reconnect amid an emotional few weeks.

read more
News | 11 Aug 2020

Simon Cowell opens up on breaking back in e-bike mishap

MUMBAI: Music mogul Simon Cowell has thanked everyone for wishing him speedy recovery, after his surgery following his electric bike accident. Cowell took to Twitter to thank his wellwishers, and share some advice with fans after breaking his back, reports etonline.com.

read more
News | 11 Aug 2020

Armaan Malik: 'Mithoon is always seeking the rawest, most real take'

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik is a huge fan of composer Mithoon, and his unique way of working.

read more
News | 11 Aug 2020

Darshan Raval releases reprise version of 'Ek tarfa'

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval has unveiled a reprise version of his new track, Ek tarfa. He says it is his way of giving back to the fans.

read more
News | 10 Aug 2020

Deepti Sadhwani on dream coming true working with Arvindr Khaira for 'Toot Jaayein'

MUMBAI: After delivering hits of “Haryana Roadways” singer-actor Deepti Sadhwani is all set to release her next song “Toot Jaayein” a soft romantic melody.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Gaana becomes India's first music streaming app to reach 185 Mn monthly active users

MUMBAI: Buoyed by the successful launch of Gaana HotShots (short videos), live streaming & poread more

News
100 BIG FM RJs interact and engage with the renowned spiritual leader Sadhguru

MUMBAI: In a first for radio, 100 RJs of BIG FM, one of the largest networks in the country, intread more

Press Releases
Radio One launches new show "Night Shift"

MUMBAI: Turn Up The Night With Retro Hits 94.3 Radio One, India’s only International Music Radio read more

News
JioSaavn Launches 'We Are India', brand campaign celebrating excellence in regional music

MUMBAI: India’s largest music and audio streaming service, JioSaavn has launched its latest crossread more

News
Snapchat to replace TikTok by adding music to snaps

MUMBAI: Snapchat has reportedly started testing a new feature that will let you add music to the read more

top# 5 articles

1
Jason Derulo knocks out Will Smith's teeth in golf video

MUMBAI: Jason Derulo's latest video will have you going: "Mmm whatcha say?" The 30-year-old singer made his 6.6 million Instagram followers jaws drop...read more

2
Drake new song collab with Bruno Mars?

MUMBAI: Drake is rumoured to be collaborating with Bruno Mars for the first single from his upcoming new album. The Toronto rapper is putting the...read more

3
Darshan Raval releases reprise version of 'Ek tarfa'

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval has unveiled a reprise version of his new track, Ek tarfa. He says it is his way of giving back to the fans."'Ek tarfa...read more

4
Karan Kulkarni: There is freedom working on content for OTT platforms

MUMBAI: Music director, composer, background scorer Karan Kulkarni recently gave a background score for Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Breathe - Into The...read more

5
BlareMob's newly launched EP 'No Brainer'

MUMBAI: BlareMob is all set to amplify our musical lexicon in electronic house music with their brand new EP, No Brainer. BlareMob, of Keshav...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group