RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Aug 2020 14:25 |  By RnMTeam

Jason Derulo knocks out Will Smith's teeth in golf video

MUMBAI: Jason Derulo's latest video will have you going: "Mmm whatcha say?"

The 30-year-old singer made his 6.6 million Instagram followers jaws drop on Sunday afternoon. Jason and Will Smith joined forces for one viral video that showed the two playing a casual game of golf indoors. While it seemed like harmless fun, the "Savage Love" singer ended up knocking out Will's two front teeth.

Yes, you read that correctly!



View this post on Instagram


I don’t like this game @willsmith

A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on

In the short video clip, the 51-year-old actor is teaching Jason how to putt. Unfortunately for Will, things went south from there. It appeared Jason got a little too into the sport and swung his golf club brazenly. Of course, during that moment Will was standing right beside him.

"Put some ice on that," the singer suggested, to which the actor replied, "It's my turn. It's my turn. I only need one swing."

It's safe to say Jason's caption summed up the whole ordeal. "I don't like this game," he cheekily wrote.

The singer's fans got a kick out of the video. "Damn hilarious," one follower commented. "The best duo," another chimed in. Someone else replied, "Ahhaahahhahahahaahahaa."

Shortly after, Will posted the video on his page and quipped, "And we never saw @jasonderulo again."

"who knew golf was an extreme sport," one user posted. "I swear this is so funny," another added.

This isn't the first time Jason has shocked fans with a video of teeth being knocked out. Back in May, the 30-year-old star took to TikTok to try out a "life hack." In his video, he recorded himself eating a cob of corn off a power drill... and well, you know the rest.

"Hey have y'all seen this?" he said in the video at the time. "I've always wanted to try it."

By the end of the video, the singer was missing his front teeth.
Jason's TikTok post ended up being a prank the entire time, and it's safe to assume that's the case for Will. Either way, it makes for good watching.

Tags
Jason Derulo Will Smith TikTok
Related news
News | 04 Aug 2020

Swadesi's new single 'Plandemic' out now!

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based multilingual hip-hop collective Swadesi's ​MC TodFod ​returns with a fiery and controversial take on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

read more
News | 16 Jul 2020

Indian-American Music trailblazer Raja Kumari to feature in Bob Marley's reimagined version of One Love, in support Of UNICEF's reimagine campaign

MUMBAI: Members of the Marley family, including Skip, Cedella and Stephen Marley, will be launching a re-recorded version of the late Bob Marley’s classic song One Love to support UNICEF’s work for children affected by COVID-19 on 17th July 2020.

read more
News | 15 Jul 2020

Neha Kakkar, Shilpa Shetty try out TikTok-inspired Instagram reel filter

MUMBAI: TikTok ban in India has left a lot of people, who sought their daily dose of entertainment on the platform, in a lurch. But don't worry you guys, for Instagram picked up where TikTok left and has introduced a new feature reels.

read more
News | 15 Jun 2020

Swadesi's 'The Warli Revolt' goes viral on TikTok and WhatsApp

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based multilingual hip-hop crew Swadesi 's seminal single, The Warli Revolt, has been found going viral courtesy TikTok and WhatsApp statuses.

read more
News | 09 Jun 2020

'Feels good to have lasted through so many trends': Shaggy

Mumbai: Jamaican reggae singer Shaggy's music was a party essential in the '90s. He is back on top of charts with "Banana" -- a collaborative effort with Conkarah. He says it feels really good to know that he has lasted so many years and through so many trends.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Gaana becomes India's first music streaming app to reach 185 Mn monthly active users

MUMBAI: Buoyed by the successful launch of Gaana HotShots (short videos), live streaming & poread more

News
100 BIG FM RJs interact and engage with the renowned spiritual leader Sadhguru

MUMBAI: In a first for radio, 100 RJs of BIG FM, one of the largest networks in the country, intread more

Press Releases
Radio One launches new show "Night Shift"

MUMBAI: Turn Up The Night With Retro Hits 94.3 Radio One, India’s only International Music Radio read more

News
JioSaavn Launches 'We Are India', brand campaign celebrating excellence in regional music

MUMBAI: India’s largest music and audio streaming service, JioSaavn has launched its latest crossread more

News
Snapchat to replace TikTok by adding music to snaps

MUMBAI: Snapchat has reportedly started testing a new feature that will let you add music to the read more

top# 5 articles

1
Drake new song collab with Bruno Mars?

MUMBAI: Drake is rumoured to be collaborating with Bruno Mars for the first single from his upcoming new album. The Toronto rapper is putting the...read more

2
Darshan Raval releases reprise version of 'Ek tarfa'

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval has unveiled a reprise version of his new track, Ek tarfa. He says it is his way of giving back to the fans."'Ek tarfa...read more

3
Karan Kulkarni: There is freedom working on content for OTT platforms

MUMBAI: Music director, composer, background scorer Karan Kulkarni recently gave a background score for Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Breathe - Into The...read more

4
BlareMob's newly launched EP 'No Brainer'

MUMBAI: BlareMob is all set to amplify our musical lexicon in electronic house music with their brand new EP, No Brainer. BlareMob, of Keshav...read more

5
Bhushan Kumar brings Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana together for 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam'

MUMBAI: Actors Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are undoubtedly one of the most adored duos. Their fans who eagerly await their next onscreen pairing...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group