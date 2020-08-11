RadioandMusic
News |  11 Aug 2020 14:22 |  By RnMTeam

Janmashtami special: Renowned Singer / Flautist celebrate Swaranjali on "VaikunthVenu” Facebook page with many other artists

Featuring artists- Pt.Purbayan Chatterjee, Gayatri Asokan, Chandana Bala Kalyan, Raj Pandit, Abhaas & Shreyas Joshi, Aalap Desai, Kalpana Gandharv, Himani Kapoor , Jazim Sharma, Vipul Mehta, Salman Ali, Pooja Gaitonde, Prithvi Gandharv, Ronkini Gupta, Pratibha Singh Baghel, Pt.Jayateerth Mevundi

Flute maestro and singer Paras Nath, an ardent worshipper of Lord Krishna will pay his homage to the deity and celebrate Krishna Janmashtami on “VAIKUNTHVENU” - a platform on Youtube, Instagram and Facebook to revive his grandfather Pandit Shiv Nath Prasad’s Shehnai and Bansuri legacy.

Paras Nath will perform in the company of popular singers and musicians , who will sing devotional songs and celebrate the day with great zeal and enthusiasm.

The celebration will be live on facebook page of VAIKUNTHVENU on 11th August, 2020 at 7:00 pm

Staying true to the essence of Janmashtami a unique blend and style of flute and melody will be presented by the performers, which will leave the audiences spellbound, thereby, creating an atmosphere of peace and tranquility through the medium of music.

Even in the times of a pandemic, Paras has found a way to keep devotees in high spirits through virtual festival celebrations "This virtual festival is our way of bringing joy to devotees even in such times. The benefit is that now people from all over the world can view the Radha Krishna deities and participate in the festivities from the comfort of their homes. Moreover, the devotional atmosphere created through this event will drench devotees in the bliss of Vrindavan" further adding "May Lord Krishna show you the way in your life as he showed the way to Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata. Have a blessed Krishna Janmashtami”

Apart from Krishan Janmashtami celebration, the program will also stress on the importance of developing and nurturing India’s rich cultural heritage passed by the ancestors.

“Music binds people together, irrespective of their caste and creed, thereby, building a strong cultural relation with each other and this event on Vaikunthvenu will help revive the oldest musical instrument which is slowly losing its sheen in the present world” says Paras Nath

