RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Aug 2020 17:43 |  By RnMTeam

Drake new song collab with Bruno Mars?

MUMBAI: Drake is rumoured to be collaborating with Bruno Mars for the first single from his upcoming new album.

The Toronto rapper is putting the finishing touches to his next studio album, which will follow on from 2018’s ‘Scorpion’. He dropped the ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’ mixtape back in May, and previously said that his next studio album will be released this summer.

A new report on OnSMASH has now claimed that Drake will partner with Mars for the first single from his next album, which is reportedly titled ‘Skeleton King’. The song could be released as soon as this week, with a potential release date of this Friday (August 14) being mooted.

An official release date and title for the new Drake album has yet to be announced. A representative for Drake offered no comment when approached by NME about the rumoured Bruno Mars collaboration.

On July 28, Drake’s engineer Noel Cadastre gave fans an update on the progress of the new album on Instagram, saying that it was “90%” complete but that “y’all gonna have to wait on that last 10%”.

Drake has collaborated with a number of high-profile artists in recent weeks, including Popcaan, Headie One and DJ Khaled.

Tags
Drake Bruno Mars DJ Khaled Popcaan Headie
Related news
News | 17 Jul 2020

DJ Khaled and Drake group up for 'Popstar' and 'Greece'

MUMBAI: DJ Khaled doesn't do b-list collaborations.The Miami emcee and music man tapped none other than Drake for his latest work, which spills out over two tracks, "Popstar" and "Greece."

read more
News | 11 Jul 2020

Daddy's Groove serve up another slammer for Heldeep Records on 'Everyone'

MUMBAI: Daddy’s Groove are keeping the music coming through thick and thin, bringing some serious heat with the release of ‘Everyone’ on Heldeep Records, following in the footsteps of their previous smashes on Oliver Heldens’ label like ‘Addicted To Drums’ and ‘Been A Long Time’.

read more
News | 08 Jul 2020

Drake reveals information about his next album

MUMBAI: Drake has shared an update with fans, revealing that his next studio album, the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Scorpion‘, is 80% complete. Posting an update on his Instagram Stories from his studio, the Canadian rapper seems well on the way with his next full-length project.

read more
News | 22 May 2020

Drake and Future called Kylie Jenner a 'side piece'

MUMBAI: During Night Owl Sound's Instagram Live Drake and Future rapped an undisclosed song in which the duo mentioned some details of women they’ve slept with calling Kylie a "side piece" and using her as a point of reference.

read more
News | 20 May 2020

Get ready for the only competition that matters this summer - Vh1 Summer League 2020

MUMBAI: The stakes are high, the stage is set, and the contenders are raring to go, as Vh1 India launches the summer’s hottest music showdown – Vh1 Summer League 2020.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Gaana becomes India's first music streaming app to reach 185 Mn monthly active users

MUMBAI: Buoyed by the successful launch of Gaana HotShots (short videos), live streaming & poread more

News
100 BIG FM RJs interact and engage with the renowned spiritual leader Sadhguru

MUMBAI: In a first for radio, 100 RJs of BIG FM, one of the largest networks in the country, intread more

Press Releases
Radio One launches new show "Night Shift"

MUMBAI: Turn Up The Night With Retro Hits 94.3 Radio One, India’s only International Music Radio read more

News
JioSaavn Launches 'We Are India', brand campaign celebrating excellence in regional music

MUMBAI: India’s largest music and audio streaming service, JioSaavn has launched its latest crossread more

News
Snapchat to replace TikTok by adding music to snaps

MUMBAI: Snapchat has reportedly started testing a new feature that will let you add music to the read more

top# 5 articles

1
Darshan Raval releases reprise version of 'Ek tarfa'

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval has unveiled a reprise version of his new track, Ek tarfa. He says it is his way of giving back to the fans."'Ek tarfa...read more

2
Karan Kulkarni: There is freedom working on content for OTT platforms

MUMBAI: Music director, composer, background scorer Karan Kulkarni recently gave a background score for Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Breathe - Into The...read more

3
BlareMob's newly launched EP 'No Brainer'

MUMBAI: BlareMob is all set to amplify our musical lexicon in electronic house music with their brand new EP, No Brainer. BlareMob, of Keshav...read more

4
Bhushan Kumar brings Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana together for 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam'

MUMBAI: Actors Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are undoubtedly one of the most adored duos. Their fans who eagerly await their next onscreen pairing...read more

5
Armaan Malik: 'Mithoon is always seeking the rawest, most real take'

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik is a huge fan of composer Mithoon, and his unique way of working. The two have collaborated for the first time for the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group