News |  11 Aug 2020 14:42 |  By RnMTeam

Darshan Raval releases reprise version of 'Ek tarfa'

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval has unveiled a reprise version of his new track, Ek tarfa. He says it is his way of giving back to the fans.

"'Ek tarfa' has received a lot of love and the reprise version is our way of giving back to the fans. It's got a beautiful feel to it and we have additional lyrics as well. Those who loved 'Ek tarfa' will definitely enjoy this lilting and soft version too," he said.

The romantic track has been sung and composed by Darshan, and is an addition to his list of monsoon songs.

Darshan says he enjoys working on reprise versions of his songs. "It's just because my official songs get extreme love and response, so I feel like doing another version for my fans and give them a completely different song altogether with new lyrics and different sound and feel to the song," said Darshan, whose earlier of his song "Tera zikr" became popular, too.

(Source: IANS)

