BlareMob's newly launched EP 'No Brainer'

MUMBAI: BlareMob is all set to amplify our musical lexicon in electronic house music with their brand new EP, No Brainer. BlareMob, of Keshav Bhardwaj (aka Klipr) and Himanshu Chhabra fame, is a New Delhi-based electronic and EDM DJ/Producer group. Influenced by the music scene in international circuits like Miami, Ibiza, and Barcelona, the Delhi based artist duo’s latest offering that has six tracks, has been launched under Keshav Bhardwaj’s record label, Streamin’ Music Group.
About the concept of this EP, Keshav said, they wanted to have fun with the music they were producing for this EP. “The tracks in this EP are a bit more on the funky and groovy side while still maintaining some intensity of our style,” he said.
The EP is available on all digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Beatport, Amazon Music, to name a few.
So here are a few songs you can listen to from their latest EP 'No Brainer' that features music purely to have fun and dance to, without giving it too much thought.
Shuffle : Shuffle is a future house track that delivers a fun, groovy vibe throughout.
Decipher : Decipher is also a future house track with similar funky, groovy vibe but it features harder sounds and style.
Internet Princess : Internet Princess is a G-House track with an intense vibe. This track features a deeper style with more emphasis on elements.
In your face : In your face is a progressive house track and it's style and vibe progresses from a bassy intro to a harder drop.
Get Low : Get Low too starts out easy and builds overtime to drop at an energetic vibe.
Rock Your Body : Rock Your Body is also a Progressive House track and being the last track of the EP, accommodates and delivers all the energy built up in the first 5 tracks.
