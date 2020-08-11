Armaan Malik: 'Mithoon is always seeking the rawest, most real take'

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik is a huge fan of composer Mithoon, and his unique way of working.

The two have collaborated for the first time for the song "Mera intezaar karna" in the soon-to-release film, "Khuda Haafiz". The love balled is written and composed by Mithoon, and recorded in the vice of Armaan.

"About two weeks back, Mithoon sir texted me saying that he has a song he'd like me to sing. He sent me a rough demo to listen to, and as soon I heard it I knew I had to jump onto the record. We did a few FaceTime rehearsals before I cut all the final vocals at my home studio," recalled Armaan.

"Mithoon sir never really explained the premise or situation of the song before I recorded it. He wanted me to sing the song with my natural emotion. When I spoke to him a few days back to know more about the song, that's when I actually learned about the exact situation where this song gets placed in the movie. He later explained to me why he did that and said 'I don't want you to be sad while singing it. I want that brightness of hope in your vocal tone, which would otherwise be lost if I explained the sadness of the situation'," the singer said.

It was no less than an honour for Armaan to work with Mithoon, known for compositions like "Tum hi ho" and "Sanam re".

"I have been a huge fan of Mithoon sir and it's an absolute honour to be finally working with him on this track. He has a very unique way of working. He doesn't want his singers to simply sing the song to the best of their abilities, but he wants them to feel every single word and emotion. The one thing I have realised while working with him is that he is never searching for the perfect take, he is always seeking the rawest and most real take. He loves those human imperfections," said the young singer.

(Source: IANS)