News |  10 Aug 2020

Mike Mago remixes Sleepwalkrs & HUGEL's 'Magnify'

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ and producer Mike Mago has remixed the Sleepwalkrs and HUGEL collaborative single ‘Magnify’.

A big, boisterous electro-house jam, Mago’s remix of ‘Magnify’ has been crafted with the club in mind, pairing measured drops, with chunky basslines and smooth vocals. The original has already racked up more than 200,000 streams on Spotify alone following its July release.

Hailing from the city of Utrecht, Mike Mago is best known for 2014 single ‘Outlines’, a collaboration with Canadian electronic outfit Dragonette that reached #8 in the UK Singles charts. Since then he has released a steady stream of singles and remixes, also performing at the likes of Creamfields, Tomorrowland and Ministry of Sound.

Real name Roberto Manfredi, Sleepwalkrs made a big impression last year when he joined his old friend THRDL!FE for ‘OuttaMyHead’. Earning BBC Radio 1 airplay from Scott Mills, the track quickly exceeded 6.5 million streams on Spotify alone, plus 1.6 million views on YouTube. Between the THRDL!FE collab and his own underground club tracks, the 25-year-old Londoner is already building support from an enviable selection of big hitters and influential names, including Oliver Heldens, Hardwell, Cassius, Mr Belt & Wezol, Don Diablo, Louis The Child and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.

One of the most talented remixers in the game, Mike Mago brings new energy to an already stellar track.

