Listen back to Low Steppa's essential mix

MUMBAI: “This is something I’ve dreamed about since I was sat in my bedroom recording the radio onto cassettes, I’ve waited a long time for this and it feels as amazing as I thought it would! SO HAPPY! Such a special thing for any DJ” - Low Steppa
International house DJ/ Producer Low Steppa paid homage to peers Kerri Chandler, Hardrive, Bicep and Joe Smooth last night in his debut Radio 1 Essential Mix. Showcasing the freshest newcomer talent including Swales, Jess Bays and DJ OMC, the producer also gave a respectful nod to Jamiroquai and house music pioneer Frankie Knuckles.
Pete Tong's Essential Mix solidifies Low Steppa as as one of the most refreshing and dynamic acts in the international house scene, seeing him as a regular feature at the top of Beatport and Traxsource charts playing stages all over the world.
