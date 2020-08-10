Karan Kulkarni: There is freedom working on content for OTT platforms

MUMBAI: Music director, composer, background scorer Karan Kulkarni recently gave a background score for Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Breathe - Into The Shadows'. The musician whose known for his work in Tumhari Suli, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan as a background score artist revealed his experience working on Breathe.

“Breathe was a great experience. I had a lot of fun working with the director, Mayank and all at Abundantia Entertainment. We had a great time experimenting with sounds and creating an entirely electronic score. Massive thanks to my team (Debarpito Saha, Alok Punjani, Ninad Lad)," added Kulkarni.

While working on long web formats, Kulkarni mentioned the greatest challenge. “Delivering all that work was a challenge that we managed to sail through. There is freedom working on content for OTT platforms. One does have to keep in mind that the medium is different and the audience consumes the content on televisions, laptops and phones. So the nature of the score has to be tailored accordingly, during production and mix.”

Well, on the work front Kulkarni has also given vocals to Vidya Balan starrer 'Shakuntala Devi' and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte starrer 'Raat Akeli Hai'. Both the films are releasing on 31st July.

He shares the challenges and experiences working for these projects. "Raat Akeli Hai was has, what I think is a dark, subtle and mysterious score. We took our time with it and the director- Honey Trehan was very supportive. It took us a while to arrive at something we all liked. But I'm quite happy with the way the score has turned out. We've use some unique instruments and techniques, to create sounds on it.”

He further mentioned that Shakuntala Devi was a completely different film and the score complemented it accordingly, it's brighter and that it suited the story. “This film was a unique challenge as the entire team working on the score had to complete the project from home. It's the first project we scored entirely during the lockdown. While there were challenges like not being able to record or physically be around every process, we still managed to pull it off. It was a bit tricky, even psychologically, to be locked down, unsure and still be working, but I'm really glad we managed that. Fortunately, I'm surrounded by supportive people.”

Kulkarni shared his takeaway working for these digital platforms, “There is a lot of freedom to work on content that people believe in. The bar has been set high by the content seen on OTT platforms. Everyone is striving to achieve that. As long as you're not being exploited, (as, is the norm) it's a great medium, with a lot of potential. Newer forms of story-telling and music will emerge as a result of this medium.

He lastly added that he is spending a lot of his quarantine time studying and practicing new forms of music and instruments.