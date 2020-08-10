Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' in trouble as fans are disappointed with Kylie Jenner's presence

MUMBAI: The much spoken about collaboration between Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” released on Friday. The song was bought with a video featuring big shots like Normani, Rosalía, Mulatto, Sukihana, Rubi Rose alongside Kylie Jenner. While the song and most of the video is being lauded by fans, the 20-second cameo by Kylie Jenner seems to have irked netizens

Dressed in a skin-clad, leopard print leotard and matching heels, Jenner’s cameo involves her walking down a long hallway and opening the door to Normani busting a move. Many are questioning why Jenner was chosen when all other cameos are by performers.

The petition has been filed by users by the name of Nini YouTube, Megan Hotties and Bardo Gangs, with a caption that states: “The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw my phone.” But what’s more, is that within a very short span that petition has already received more than 50,000 signatures.

Cardi initially took the high road in her response to the backlash, sending out a Tweet to her fan base giving her appreciation to all who appear in the video.

“I wanna say thank you to every woman that was apart of my video! The fact that you made time in your schedules means a lot to me! It was so important to me to include different women, that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential,” she writes.

But the questions didn’t stop and apparently, Cardi is sick of it. In a series of Tweets captured by Hollywood Unlocked, Cardi gives her reasoning for including Jenner and it has more to do with familial ties than Jenner’s generational influence.

“She treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid [sic] birthday party. Travis and Set are real close and Kris Jenner have given me advice on certain things I ask for and her husband real cool with mine,” Cardi says.

Cardi also responded to criticism of having Jenner open the door to a shot of Normani dancing in a sultry fashion.

“Normani is one of the best female artists that dances [sic] Like she dances her f***in a** off!! Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense? The best part of the song is the beat & hook [sic] it what makes you want to shake your a**,” Cardi alleges

“WAP” currently has over 55 million views on YouTube.