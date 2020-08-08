Sundeep Bhutoria releases a new book titled 'Calcuttascape: Musings of a Globetrotter'; introduction by Usha Uthup

MUMBAI: Culturist and Social Activist Sundeep Bhutoria are released a new book titled ‘Calcuttascape: Musings of a Globetrotter’ which is available on Amazon for pre-order.
The book, which grew out of his regular blogs and columns consist of more than 100 selected articles which touched upon a variety of topics - from travel and food to customer services and lifestyle, from art and heritage to environment and gender equality.
The book is published by Pan Macmillan India and the foreword has been written by writer Kunal Basu and a brief introduction on the blogs by Usha Uthup.
I have gone through the book which speaks about the melody, rhythm and harmony of Calcutta. There are also many social relevant articles which the reader will really enjoy. I particularly loved the presentation, the way the book was sent to me was really different and exciting.” – Usha Uthup, Indian playback singer
