News |  08 Aug 2020 18:12 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Kailash Kher unveiles India's First BlogsWire

MUMBAI: Legendary Bollywood Singer Kailash Kher unveiled the logo of BlogsWire, a new venture of SpecttrumPR, here today. With this formal unveiling of the logo, SpecttrumPR, a progressive public relations agency based at Chandigarh, announced the launch of country’s first BlogsWire service. The company is geared up to provide massive exposure to brands and individuals through hundreds of digital platforms at a low cost in the COVID era.

Blessing the digital venture through a video, Kailash Kher said, “Narvijay Yadav is a seasoned journalist and has a long experience in media. I am confident that his new venture - BlogsWire will provide the much required digital support to the brands, startups, professionals and individuals. I wish him success.”

Ven. Bhikkhu Sanghasena, internationally renowned Buddhist Spiritual Guru from Ladakh; Alex Authwaite, popular Travel TV Presenter from UK; Krrish famed Bollywood actor Hemant Pandey; Trilok Malik, Emmy nominated filmmaker from New York (USA) and RJ Meenakshi, Best RJ of India Award winner from My FM Chandigarh also showered their blessings via their video messages.

Meanwhile, HS Communication Pvt Ltd (HSC), a Mumbai-based PR company has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SpecttrumPR for digital projects. Under the tie-up, BlogsWire will provide digital coverage to HSC clients. BlogsWire has already tied up with over 200 bloggers, digital journalists and social media influencers and has a plan to scale up this number to 600 by the end of current year.

Narvijay Yadav, Founder & Director, SpecttrumPR said, “We are happy to launch the digital arm of SpecttrumPR. Moreover, the strategic association with HSC will further strengthen our reach. In this digital initiative, Bloggers Alliance will be our community partner, which has a nationwide network of content creators.”

Dr Amit Nagpal, Co-founder & President, Bloggers Alliance said, “It is a matter of pride to Bloggers Alliance on being the community partner of BlogsWire, which will definitely be a game changer in the business of public relations.”

Announcing the tie-up between two major reputation management firms, Harish Sharma, Founder & Managing Director, HSC, said, “We already have a strong bond with SpecttrumPR and have done multiple Bollywood projects together in the northern states of India during past years.”

Sharma said, “SpectrumPR is a well-known company having a track record of 12 years. Narvijay, a renowned journalist of his time, established SpectrumPR in 2008. He has a massive following on twitter. BlogsWire is his brainchild and a timely step in this COVID era. A digital presence on more than 100 digital platforms will be a massive boost for any brand or individual. The premium package offers 50 percent coverage in news portals, besides blogs.”

