News |  08 Aug 2020 15:54 |  By RnMTeam

Selena Gomez returns to TV acting in Hulu's 'Only Murders in the building'

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is returning to the place she got her start: TV acting. The actress will star with Steve Martin and Martin Short in the upcoming Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building. She will also executive-produce the project with her co-stars.

According to Deadline, the series "follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one."

Hulu’s head of originals, Craig Erwich, spoke to Deadline about the project. "I heard the pitch on Wednesday, and it was the best hour I had all week. It’s really special, surprisingly emotional. It’s really modern and self-referential about podcasts and murders, it’s got some great surprises. When they pull this off, it’s going to be really special."

Gomez is a big true-crime fan in real life. She even attended CrimeCon Chicago in February to help solve an unsolved mystery. "We were honored to host @selenagomez and her mom @mandyteefey at CrowdSolve this weekend," CrimeCon wrote on its Instagram. "They were perfect detectives who, along with hundreds of others, helped bring peace to the Sova family."

Gomez posted photos from the trip on her own Instagram, writing, "Momma and I being tourists. We take great pictures. OH and we went to CrimeCon! Love you Chicago and the bean."

Only Murders in the Building is not the only TV series Gomez is working on. Her HBO Max cooking show, Selena and Chef, comes out on August 13.

