Sander van Doorn releases irresistible summer single ' I Dream'

MUMBAI: Dutch dance music veteran Sander van Doorn is back at it again with the release of his brand new single ‘I Dream’ - out now on all music platforms via Spinnin’ Records.

Guaranteed to get those endorphins going, Sander’s latest offering is a high-energy, punchy track which provides the ultimate feel-good factor. Laced with bubbly bass, soaring synths and an airy vocal piece, ‘I Dream’ fuses classic dance elements with a modern touch, creating an irresistible and addictive summer soundtrack that will give fans that Main Stage festival feeling from wherever it is they are listening.

Whilst the live music world may have been put on an unexpected pause this year, Sander van Doorn continues his reign as one of the most in-demand electronic music acts. Keeping lockdown alive by delivering livestreams for some of the world’s top festival and radio platforms, August will see his welcome return to the dancefloor, as he prepares to take to the stage at Poland’s Euforia Festival and AWAKE in Croatia. Solidifying his impact on the dance music scene, 2020 has seen Sander’s skills in the studio in full effect, with a slew of top quality releases and collabs, with new single ‘I Dream’ set to be the sound of the summer.