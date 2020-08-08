Sander van Doorn releases irresistible summer single ' I Dream'

MUMBAI: Dutch dance music veteran Sander van Doorn is back at it again with the release of his brand new single ‘I Dream’ - out now on all music platforms via Spinnin’ Records.
Guaranteed to get those endorphins going, Sander’s latest offering is a high-energy, punchy track which provides the ultimate feel-good factor. Laced with bubbly bass, soaring synths and an airy vocal piece, ‘I Dream’ fuses classic dance elements with a modern touch, creating an irresistible and addictive summer soundtrack that will give fans that Main Stage festival feeling from wherever it is they are listening.
Whilst the live music world may have been put on an unexpected pause this year, Sander van Doorn continues his reign as one of the most in-demand electronic music acts. Keeping lockdown alive by delivering livestreams for some of the world’s top festival and radio platforms, August will see his welcome return to the dancefloor, as he prepares to take to the stage at Poland’s Euforia Festival and AWAKE in Croatia. Solidifying his impact on the dance music scene, 2020 has seen Sander’s skills in the studio in full effect, with a slew of top quality releases and collabs, with new single ‘I Dream’ set to be the sound of the summer.
MUMBAI: Buoyed by the successful launch of Gaana HotShots (short videos), live streaming & poread more
MUMBAI: In a first for radio, 100 RJs of BIG FM, one of the largest networks in the country, intread more
MUMBAI: Turn Up The Night With Retro Hits 94.3 Radio One, India’s only International Music Radio read more
MUMBAI: India’s largest music and audio streaming service, JioSaavn has launched its latest crossread more
MUMBAI: Snapchat has reportedly started testing a new feature that will let you add music to the read more
MUMBAI: While favouritism continues to be a raging topic in film and music industry, playback singer Shalmali says that even though her voice has...read more
MUMBAI: BLACKPINK‘s second pre-release song, set to be released in August, will feature Selena Gomez. According to an exclusive report from Mydaily,...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Nikhil D’Souza – the familiar voice behind several Bollywood hits, today released his independent Hindi EP ‘Waqt’. His...read more
MUMBAI: After the massive success of “Banna” singer Divya Kumar brings to you his first hindi original song “Zariya” which reflects on the simplest...read more
MUMBAI: Legendary Bollywood Singer Kailash Kher unveiled the logo of BlogsWire, a new venture of SpecttrumPR, here today. With this formal unveiling...read more