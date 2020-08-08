RadioandMusic
News |  08 Aug 2020

Paying Tribute to the evergreen songs of Mohammed Rafi in Shashaa Tirupati's soulful voice

MUMBAI: National Award-winning singer Shashaa Tirupati who's recent song 'Khulke Jeene Ka' from SSR's last movie 'Dil Bechara' is garnering lots of love, has now released a second soulful tribute to Mohammed Rafi's 'Zindagi Bhar Nahin'. She also recently released an official cover of Chaudhvin Ka Chand.

Watch here:

Zindagi Bhar Nahin -

Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho -

Shashaa dedicated a video to 5 female musical influences from her teens. Thanking KS Chithra Ji, Kavita Krishnamurthy Ji, Alka Yagnik Ji, Shreya Ghoshal & Sunidhi Chauhan for the priceless contributions to Indian Film Music. She says, "You're institutions in yourselves!" She also released two singles during the lockdown in her house in Vancouver. One is a soulful version of the song 'Naam Ada Likhna,' which she has sung and recorded by her own in this lockdown.

Watch here:

Secondly, her new English original single 'Leprechaun Love', written, composed, sung, shot and edited by Shashaa.

Shashaa Tirupati has entertained us with songs like Humma Humma(Ok Jaanu), Phir Bhi Tumko Chhunga(Half Girlfriend), Baarish(Half Girlfriend), Kanha(Shubh Mangal Saavdhan), Mahi Aaja(Singh Is Bliing) and more.

Her latest Bollywood song is a duet song called 'Humnavaa' sung by Shashaa and Armaan Malik and a solo female song called 'Soja Soja'. It's from the music maestro AR Rahman's '99 Songs' movie.

Shashaa also has a string of previous independent song releases like Oceans Rained and String of Air in English, Beparwahi and Hum Kahan Hai in Hindi and a bilingual song in collaboration with Chinmayi Sripada, which will also have a Hindi version too.

