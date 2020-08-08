Dua Lipa & The Blessed Madonna remix album "Future Club Nostalgia"

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa has announced the release of “Club Future Nostalgia” – an entirely remixed version of her global #1 album “Future Nostalgia”, created in collaboration with The Blessed Madonna. The album is due for release on Friday August 21st.

“Club Future Nostalgia” is a stellar collection of brand new remixes and features from an incredible roll call of superstars, underground heroes and some of the world’s finest dance music talent. The album has been curated and also mixed into a continuous mixtape format by The Blessed Madonna. Marea Stamper aka The Blessed Madonna is a Kentucky-born, Chicago-adopted and now London-based DJ and producer who has become one of the most celebrated names in global club culture.

“Club Future Nostalgia” is an eclectic and euphoric mix of the past and present, it’s a celebration of musical worlds coming together, with 90’s house blending seamlessly with 2020’s finest pop and remixers, a splash of 80’s soul and a few noughties musical gems added to the blend.

The Blessed Madonna has also remixed “Levitating” feat Missy Elliott and Madonna, which is due for release prior to the album on Thursday August 13th. The album also includes a slam dunk Mark Ronson remix of “Physical” featuring Gwen Stefani. Gwen will be joining Dua on Jimmy Kimmel Live! On August 10th when Dua steps in as guest host of the popular US late night TV show.

On the creation of “Club Future Nostalgia” Dua says, “The last few months have been surreal. I’ve watched you all dance in your homes and on your Zoom parties to Future Nostalgia like you were in the club with me. It brought so much joy to my days spent at home, even though I would’ve much rather been playing these songs live for you all on the road. During this time, I decided to take the party up a notch with the incomparable The Blessed Madonna, who secretly helped me to craft the mixtape that would become “Club Future Nostalgia”. We invited some friends and legends to join in on the fun with us. Absolute queens Missy Elliot and Madonna joined me for an epic remix of “Levitating”, and my dream girl Gwen Stefani and the supreme Mark Ronson teamed up to take “Physical” to the next level. And the party doesn’t stop there - there are so many more surprises to come!”.

On working on the album, The Blessed Madonna says, “Taking Future Nostalgia and reimagining it as a mixtape album was an enormous project, which had to be done in absolute secrecy, alone in my attic. In a way building this fantasy out of this beautiful record Dua had already given us was the perfect task for the pandemic. It was a massive and infinitely detailed task. Creating remixes and originals, curating the dream team of additional remixers and weaving the features into a new album was both daunting and thrilling to say the least. My admiration for Dua only deepened. She is a brilliant, once in a generation artist and a sweetheart. Being able to make this love letter with such a legendary cast of characters is beyond comprehension.

In the end my goal was to build a new world: Club Future Nostalgia, the dance floor we all so desperately need but can’t quite reach. I love this project so much and I hope you love it too”.

The album features many of Dua’s musical heroes and heroines, including the truly iconic Missy Elliot, Gwen Stefani and Mark Ronson.

Missy Elliott comments, “I am humbly grateful that Dua asked me to be a part of this record because I am a fan of her work and I love the whole 80’s vibes that her music gives. When her team sent the track, I was like “ooooh this is fire!” and I immediately recorded my verse. She heard it and loved it and here we are!”

Gwen Stefani comments, “I was so excited when Dua reached out about teaming up with Mark Ronson and her for the “Physical” remix. “Club Future Nostalgia” is an epic dance party and I’m thrilled to be a part of it”.

Mark Ronson comments, “I really don't do remixes much but Dua is my homegirl. I really wanted to make it special for her and also bring something totally new to the song. I basically wanted it to be as good as hearing a brand new song. And then when I heard Gwen's vocal...I mean, she has such an iconic tone, I was over the moon. It felt so good”.

“Club Future Nostalgia” will be available on all DSPs.