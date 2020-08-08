BLACKPINK to collab with Selena Gomez

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK‘s second pre-release song, set to be released in August, will feature Selena Gomez.

According to an exclusive report from Mydaily, BLACKPINK’s second pre-release song that will be released in August will be featuring Selena Gomez. Previously, BLACKPINK teased their new single, but didn’t announce the featuring artist.

BLACKPINK also released details for their upcoming first full album earlier today. However, they have declined to release a definitive statement confirming or denying the reports.

BLACKPINK will be releasing their pre-release song, possibly with Selena Gomez, in August and their first full album will be out on October 2.

Are you excited for the collab?