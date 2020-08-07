RadioandMusic
News |  07 Aug 2020 18:17 |  By RnMTeam

RBmedia(R) announces a landmark original audiobook production: Dolly Parton, songteller: My Life in Lyrics

MUMBAI: RBmedia, a leading spoken audio and digital media platform company, today announced that it has concluded a deal for an original audiobook production of Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, a landmark celebration of the remarkable life and career of a country music and pop-culture legend.

Produced by Recorded Books®, RBmedia’s flagship publishing brand, Songteller features Dolly Parton in her own words, telling personal stories, sharing treasured memories, and revealing candid insights into the creative process behind her music and lyrics. A celebration of over 60 years of songwriting, the audiobook weaves Dolly’s most personal stories around samples of nearly 100 of her most cherished songs.

What was life like growing up in a one-bedroom log cabin with 11 siblings? How close did Dolly come to singing “I Will Always Love You” as a duet with Elvis? How did she become an actress? Who was Jolene? Listen as Dolly Parton answers these questions and many more about her life and music in this original audiobook recorded by the artist in Nashville, TN.

“Across my life, I’ve written thousands of songs. This fall, for the first time ever, we’re spotlighting a hundred of my favorites in my new audiobook, Dolly Parton, Songteller. Not only will you be able to revisit my life in lyrics, but I’ll tell you never-before-heard stories behind the songs. I am so thrilled to announce my collaboration with Recorded Books to create this unique audio experience.”

In Songteller, Dolly explores her most famous, influential, and beloved songs that have defined her storied career as a songwriter, singer, and entertainer.

“Above all else, Dolly Parton truly is a Songteller,” says Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer for RBmedia. “In this unique audio experience, she carries fans with her on a journey behind the scenes of her legendary music career. We are honored to be the publisher that shares these remarkable stories and memories with everyone who loves music history, country music, and Dolly Parton.”

Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics will be available on November 17, 2020 in both CD and digital audiobook form, and is currently available for preorder on Amazon. As a companion to the Songteller audiobook, an illustrated book of the same name is being published by Chronicle Books.

