RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Aug 2020 17:05 |  By RnMTeam

Ramayan actor Sunil Lahiri's son Krish Pathak features in his second music video 'Jante Kya Bhai' - song out now

MUMBAI: ‘Jante Kya Bhai' out now - Ramayan actor Sunil Lahiri's son Krish Pathak's second music video released

Lockdown shot video 'Jante Kya Bhai' out now, a latest R&B track featuring actor Krish Pathak and Poet Shaf

Presented by Malsons, Janta Kya Bhai is an R&B and pop melody etched with lyrics that resonate with everyone after a heartbreak. It talks about the times you don't eat, you don't bathe, you just lie around listlessly going over every detail as to why it happened. Shot amidst the pandemic., 'Jante Kya Bhai' video stars Peot Shaf and TV actor Krish Pathak.

Ramayan actor Sunil Lahiri's son Krish Pathak who was seen in P.O.W- Bandhi Yuddh Ke was recently seen in his debut music video 'Jiyun Kaise'.For Actor, Krish this song follows his successful last release ‘Jiyun Kaise’. Talking about his experience working on Jante Kya Bhai, he adds' This is the next chill anthem. This will be a song where everyone will vibe too. It will make you sing along and you won't realise you’re already grooving to it simultaneously. It's the story of every best friend. So when Shivam one day called me and told me that I am sending you a song just hear it. At the first instance, I got hooked to the song and decided to be a part of it. We shot this in a 2-day schedule, we didn't have any script or any scenes ready as such and as it was lockdown we were limited to the locations. We made the scenes on the spot and shot it in the bungalow and was fun to shoot with Poet Shaf. We were a 4 person team with Shivam, the dop, me and poet. More than rehearsing and stuff we were just having fun with the song and Shivam captured it. It was a total guerrilla shoot. And after watching the final footage I was amazed how great it turned out. To put it together, It was a great creative team.

Talking about the song, Poet Shaf comments, ‘I emote better in songs than I do taking ’Jante Kya Bhai' is very close to my heart because I wrote in when my heart was in tatters’ It makes me very glad that every person who has heard this song finds it so relatable’

Song out now on youtube and all streaming platforms

Tags
Ramayan actor Sunil Lahiri Krish Pathak music Jante Kya Bhai
Related news
News | 07 Aug 2020

BLVD Sounds announced Emiko as president

MUMBAI: The newly released music and entertainment social community app, BLVD Sounds, is pleased to announce the appointment of award-winning artist and industry veteran, Emiko, as President, effective immediately.

read more
News | 07 Aug 2020

Katy Perry opens up on her split with Orlando Bloom in 2017

MUMBAI: Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom are now a happy couple, but they have gotten through a lot of hell, says the singer.

read more
News | 07 Aug 2020

Taylor Swift addressed speculation about the song 'Betty'

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift has revealed the real story behind her new song "betty."

read more
News | 07 Aug 2020

Toronto-based Tamil rapper SVDP releases powerful new single 'One Hundred Thousand Flowers'

MUMBAI: Known to many for his razor-sharp songwriting, skilled rapping skills and strong visual aesthetic, SVDP has been at the forefront of the global South Asian arts renaissance in Canada and his latest single is possibly his most powerful work to date.

read more
News | 07 Aug 2020

Shalmali: Favouritism exists in Bollywood but I focus on music

MUMBAI: While favouritism continues to be a raging topic in film and music industry, playback singer Shalmali says that even though her voice has been removed from many songs, she refrains to tag herself as a victim and says creating opportunity beyond film music is the way forward for her.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Radio One launches new show "Night Shift"

MUMBAI: Turn Up The Night With Retro Hits 94.3 Radio One, India’s only International Music Radio read more

News
JioSaavn Launches 'We Are India', brand campaign celebrating excellence in regional music

MUMBAI: India’s largest music and audio streaming service, JioSaavn has launched its latest crossread more

News
Snapchat to replace TikTok by adding music to snaps

MUMBAI: Snapchat has reportedly started testing a new feature that will let you add music to the read more

News
BIG FM associates with Gulf Oil once again; celebrates the festival of Rakhi with season 2 of "Suraksha Bandhan"

MUMBAI: Marking the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks in read more

Interviews
My vision is to share true unfiltered essence forming the heart and soul of Haryanvi culture to the world: R Productions Founder Sam Mor

R Productions, a Record Label and a Video Production Company that focuses on talented and haread more

top# 5 articles

1
Katy Perry opens up on her split with Orlando Bloom in 2017

MUMBAI: Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom are now a happy couple, but they have gotten through a lot of hell, says the singer. "It's really about an...read more

2
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are celebrating another experience as a married couple: a joint baptism

MUMBAI: Bieber Wednesday shared on Instagram four pictures of Baldwin and himself immersed in an outdoor body of water in a post proclaiming their...read more

3
Hernan Cattaneo & Soundexile remix Eelke Kleijn's 'Woodstock'

MUMBAI: Already remixed by the likes of Gerd Janson, Eelke Kelijn's phenomenal 'Woodstock' now gets a whole new spin by none other Hernan Cattaneo...read more

4
Arian Romal to release new song with Shradha Pandit

MUMBAI: Arian Romal is teaming up with Shradha pandit and they would be releasing their single next well and the 10th of August to be precise. It...read more

5
Tomorrowland Around the World shares its official aftermovie

MUMBAI: Tomorrowland welcomed more than 1 million People of Tomorrow worldwide who tuned in to the first edition of Tomorrowland Around the World,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group