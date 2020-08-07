Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are celebrating another experience as a married couple: a joint baptism

MUMBAI: Bieber Wednesday shared on Instagram four pictures of Baldwin and himself immersed in an outdoor body of water in a post proclaiming their baptism and commitment to Jesus.
The music superstar's post said: "The moment @haileybieber my wife and I got baptized together! This was one of most special moments of my life. Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family."
In the first picture, the couple is in the water at what appears to be a dock, the music superstar facing downward with an unidentified man's hand on his back. In the second picture, Bieber, 26, and Baldwin, 23, are submerged to their shoulders, each holding one of the man's hands. In the third picture, Baldwin is looking up at the man and in the final one, her head is going under the water while Bieber is blocked by the man's head.
The post received many responses offering praise and support.
Carl Lentz, a pastor at New York's Hillsong Church who previously baptized Bieber, responded: "Amazing. Love you."
Entertainment journalist Jason Kennedy, a longtime Bieber friend, wrote: "One of the top moments of my life doing this with you".
Vocal producer and instructor Jan Smith, who has worked with Bieber, offered two words of praise: "Blessing!!! Saved!!!!"
MUMBAI: Turn Up The Night With Retro Hits 94.3 Radio One, India’s only International Music Radio read more
MUMBAI: India’s largest music and audio streaming service, JioSaavn has launched its latest crossread more
MUMBAI: Snapchat has reportedly started testing a new feature that will let you add music to the read more
MUMBAI: Marking the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks in read more
R Productions, a Record Label and a Video Production Company that focuses on talented and haread more
MUMBAI: Already remixed by the likes of Gerd Janson, Eelke Kelijn's phenomenal 'Woodstock' now gets a whole new spin by none other Hernan Cattaneo...read more
MUMBAI: Arian Romal is teaming up with Shradha pandit and they would be releasing their single next well and the 10th of August to be precise. It...read more
MUMBAI: Tomorrowland welcomed more than 1 million People of Tomorrow worldwide who tuned in to the first edition of Tomorrowland Around the World,...read more
MUMBAI: Dua Lipa is known for her sultry onstage moves, but she brought her dancing talents to TikTok on Wednesday night (Aug. 5), taking on the...read more
MUMBAI: In a bid to inspire and empower consumers to safely adapt to the new normal, Budweiser 0.0 has unified creator communities and individuals...read more