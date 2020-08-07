Hernan Cattaneo & Soundexile remix Eelke Kleijn's 'Woodstock'

MUMBAI: Already remixed by the likes of Gerd Janson, Eelke Kelijn's phenomenal 'Woodstock' now gets a whole new spin by none other Hernan Cattaneo and Soundexile.

Reworking the devoted soundscape that is Eelke Kleijn’s third album single, resident of the Woodstock beachclub Hernan Cattaneo and fellow creator Soundexile offer up their joint take on the original track and the iconic vibe of the eponymous Dutch beach club it draws inspiration from.

Interlocking tonal sparkles, steady rhythms and soaring synths to get that progressive feel just right, this remix of ‘Woodstock’ is a dedication to the venue’s remarkable atmosphere and a way to get even more people acquainted with the sense of wonder it radiates.

The Woodstock Remix by Hernan Cattaneo and Soundexile is out now on DAYS like NIGHTS