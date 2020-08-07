Dua Lipa hit the spot of Doja Cat's 'Say So' dance on TikTok

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa is known for her sultry onstage moves, but she brought her dancing talents to TikTok on Wednesday night (Aug. 5), taking on the viral dance challenge for Doja Cat's "Say So."

The pop star teamed up with TikTok user @kittysquad345 for the clip, in which the duo nail the body rolling choreography to the Hot 100 chart topper's chorus. They are also matching in tie-dye, with Lipa rocking blue, pink and white pants and her dance partner wearing purple shorts.

"@kittysquad345 teaching me the tiktok ways," Lipa captioned the sweet clip.

The "Say So" dance, originally created by popular TikTok user Haley Sharpe, exploded on the video-making platform in late 2019, with currently more than 19.8 million videos created using the chorus. A number of top users on the app have also taken part in the dance challenge over the past few months, including Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, James Charles, Haley Pham, David Dobrik, Madison Beer, Loren Gray, Addison Rae and even Doja Cat herself.

But that's not the only dance Lipa tried out. Like the rest of us, she's officially hooked on TikTok, so she also shared a clip dancing to Megan Thee Stallion's fittingly titled "Captain Hook."

"Bring back old trends cuz i’m just getting started," she wrote. See it below.

@dualipaofficialBring back old trends cuz i’m just getting started