Dua Lipa hit the spot of Doja Cat's 'Say So' dance on TikTok

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa is known for her sultry onstage moves, but she brought her dancing talents to TikTok on Wednesday night (Aug. 5), taking on the viral dance challenge for Doja Cat's "Say So."
The pop star teamed up with TikTok user @kittysquad345 for the clip, in which the duo nail the body rolling choreography to the Hot 100 chart topper's chorus. They are also matching in tie-dye, with Lipa rocking blue, pink and white pants and her dance partner wearing purple shorts.
"@kittysquad345 teaching me the tiktok ways," Lipa captioned the sweet clip.
The "Say So" dance, originally created by popular TikTok user Haley Sharpe, exploded on the video-making platform in late 2019, with currently more than 19.8 million videos created using the chorus. A number of top users on the app have also taken part in the dance challenge over the past few months, including Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, James Charles, Haley Pham, David Dobrik, Madison Beer, Loren Gray, Addison Rae and even Doja Cat herself.
But that's not the only dance Lipa tried out. Like the rest of us, she's officially hooked on TikTok, so she also shared a clip dancing to Megan Thee Stallion's fittingly titled "Captain Hook."
"Bring back old trends cuz i’m just getting started," she wrote. See it below.
@dualipaofficialBring back old trends cuz i’m just getting started
MUMBAI: Turn Up The Night With Retro Hits 94.3 Radio One, India’s only International Music Radio read more
MUMBAI: India’s largest music and audio streaming service, JioSaavn has launched its latest crossread more
MUMBAI: Snapchat has reportedly started testing a new feature that will let you add music to the read more
MUMBAI: Marking the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks in read more
R Productions, a Record Label and a Video Production Company that focuses on talented and haread more
MUMBAI: In a bid to inspire and empower consumers to safely adapt to the new normal, Budweiser 0.0 has unified creator communities and individuals...read more
MUMBAI: The newly released music and entertainment social community app, BLVD Sounds, is pleased to announce the appointment of award-winning artist...read more
MUMBAI: Actors Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are undoubtedly one of the most adored duos. Their fans who eagerly await their next onscreen pairing...read more
MUMBAI: Forget love-Rihanna has skincare on the brain. Following the launch of her highly anticipated Fenty Skin product line, the world-famous...read more
MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus' new music is coming-"#ButForRealThisTime." More than a year since she released the EP, She Is Coming, and nearly 12 months after...read more