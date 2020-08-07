Brand update: Budweiser 0.0 launches #RuleTheNew initiative in association with Zoya Akhtar and Jay Oza

MUMBAI: In a bid to inspire and empower consumers to safely adapt to the new normal, Budweiser 0.0 has unified creator communities and individuals across the country in its latest initiative called ‘Rule the New’. As we press play on our lives, individuals across the country are eager to step out and socialise. However, the challenges posed by the current times demand a new sense of responsibility. To champion this change, the brand is crowdsourcing innovative hacks that showcase ways in which people are cautiously moving forward, resuming their routine activities, getting back to work or simply catching up with their friends!

Ensuring users have easy access to a library of creative solutions to inspire them, Budweiser 0.0 has also launched a Rule The New Instagram handle that curates the best entries received across social media on the daily. These hacks have been shortlisted by the brand, in association with leading personalities of the Indian film fraternity, Zoya Akhtar & Jay Oza. Gratifying their commitment towards a better tomorrow, the participants stand a chance to win compelling rewards, from daily give-aways to interesting prizes worth INR 15,00,000. The top 20 best entries will also win a chance to present their work to the creative stalwarts, Zoya and Jay, and interact with them. For the first time ever, Budweiser 0.0 will also be releasing their next film which comprises content sourced from creators across India via this unique initiative.

Commenting on the initiative, Alexander Lambrecht, VP Marketing – South Asia, AB InBev said, “Even as the lockdown continues to ease, individual caution is vital to collectively combat our current challenging circumstances. Budweiser has always played a role in energizing the community, bringing people together to share great times. As we adapt to our new reality, we strive to continue doing the same – offering support and uniting our communities in meaningful ways – while underscoring utmost caution and safety. The ‘Rule The New’ initiative ensures that our partners and patrons are aware of, and well-equipped, with hacks to effectively conquer the new normal safely. We are delighted with the overwhelming response garnered till date, and the absolute creativity of each hack only re-instills our belief that together we will emerge triumphant.”

Speaking about the collaboration, cinematographer, Jay Oza, opined, “What keeps the world spinning is creativity and the people behind it – with Budweiser #RuleTheNew this belief is even stronger for me now. Being on this jury also brought me closer to the creator community and some fresh ideas.”