RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Aug 2020 17:26 |  By RnMTeam

BLVD Sounds announced Emiko as president

MUMBAI: The newly released music and entertainment social community app, BLVD Sounds, is pleased to announce the appointment of award-winning artist and industry veteran, Emiko, as President, effective immediately. With recent successful ventures spearheading branding growth campaigns for companies in the music and audio industries, and a musical/artistic background as a critically acclaimed songwriter, composer and recording artist, Emiko is a clear reflection of the BLVD Sounds’ multifaceted platform and will oversee the complete operation of the company, ensuring goals are met and leading team members to optimize the app’s user and artist experience.

"We are excited to have Emiko come aboard during launch to help support BLVD Sounds' international expansion. Emiko's superb business sense, global connectivity, and professional artistic experience further strengthens BLVD Sounds' amazing team, our artist access, and the Company's presence in the industry."

-John Cayanne, Chairman and CEO BLVD Sounds

With many live music venues currently closed or only open at limited capacity, BLVD Sounds offers a virtual stage/venue for artists and fans to come together supporting their love of music across all genres. The BLVD Sounds App is a free social media platform for anyone wanting to experience exclusive music content via livestream, hosting of virtual concerts, airing pre-recorded content, and exclusive interaction with artists and fans across the globe.

“BLVD Sounds is a tremendous new platform that focuses on artist support and connection. Now, more than ever, those two very things are needed. We are excited to be leading the charge in technological areas that address the needs of artists in today’s climate. With the landscape of music (live music especially) being so uncertain, we’re committed to giving artists and music professionals a place where they can find comfort, as well as creative and professional progress through the app. I’m delighted to be coming on board as President as I have seen the dedication of our team. Their steadfast commitment to our users is exactly what the music industry needs right now and I’m looking forward to connecting and working with everyone."

- Emiko, President, BLVD Sounds

Tags
BLVD Sounds Emiko music John Cayanne
Related news
News | 07 Aug 2020

Katy Perry opens up on her split with Orlando Bloom in 2017

MUMBAI: Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom are now a happy couple, but they have gotten through a lot of hell, says the singer.

read more
News | 07 Aug 2020

Ramayan actor Sunil Lahiri's son Krish Pathak features in his second music video 'Jante Kya Bhai' - song out now

MUMBAI: ‘Jante Kya Bhai' out now - Ramayan actor Sunil Lahiri's son Krish Pathak's second music video released Lockdown shot video 'Jante Kya Bhai' out now, a latest R&B track featuring actor Krish Pathak and Poet Shaf

read more
News | 07 Aug 2020

Taylor Swift addressed speculation about the song 'Betty'

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift has revealed the real story behind her new song "betty."

read more
News | 07 Aug 2020

Toronto-based Tamil rapper SVDP releases powerful new single 'One Hundred Thousand Flowers'

MUMBAI: Known to many for his razor-sharp songwriting, skilled rapping skills and strong visual aesthetic, SVDP has been at the forefront of the global South Asian arts renaissance in Canada and his latest single is possibly his most powerful work to date.

read more
News | 07 Aug 2020

Shalmali: Favouritism exists in Bollywood but I focus on music

MUMBAI: While favouritism continues to be a raging topic in film and music industry, playback singer Shalmali says that even though her voice has been removed from many songs, she refrains to tag herself as a victim and says creating opportunity beyond film music is the way forward for her.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Radio One launches new show "Night Shift"

MUMBAI: Turn Up The Night With Retro Hits 94.3 Radio One, India’s only International Music Radio read more

News
JioSaavn Launches 'We Are India', brand campaign celebrating excellence in regional music

MUMBAI: India’s largest music and audio streaming service, JioSaavn has launched its latest crossread more

News
Snapchat to replace TikTok by adding music to snaps

MUMBAI: Snapchat has reportedly started testing a new feature that will let you add music to the read more

News
BIG FM associates with Gulf Oil once again; celebrates the festival of Rakhi with season 2 of "Suraksha Bandhan"

MUMBAI: Marking the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks in read more

Interviews
My vision is to share true unfiltered essence forming the heart and soul of Haryanvi culture to the world: R Productions Founder Sam Mor

R Productions, a Record Label and a Video Production Company that focuses on talented and haread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bhushan Kumar brings Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana together for 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam

MUMBAI: Actors Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are undoubtedly one of the most adored duos. Their fans who eagerly await their next onscreen pairing...read more

2
Sneak peak on Miley Cyrus' new song 'Midnight Sky'

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus' new music is coming-"#ButForRealThisTime." More than a year since she released the EP, She Is Coming, and nearly 12 months after...read more

3
Singer Rihanna reveals best skincare tips

MUMBAI: Forget love-Rihanna has skincare on the brain. Following the launch of her highly anticipated Fenty Skin product line, the world-famous...read more

4
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are celebrating another experience as a married couple: a joint baptism

MUMBAI: Bieber Wednesday shared on Instagram four pictures of Baldwin and himself immersed in an outdoor body of water in a post proclaiming their...read more

5
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion new video for ‘WAP’ is out!

MUMBAI: The wait is finally over, Bardi Gang and Hotties. On Thursday night, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion dropped the official video for their new...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group