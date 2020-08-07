BLVD Sounds announced Emiko as president

MUMBAI: The newly released music and entertainment social community app, BLVD Sounds, is pleased to announce the appointment of award-winning artist and industry veteran, Emiko, as President, effective immediately. With recent successful ventures spearheading branding growth campaigns for companies in the music and audio industries, and a musical/artistic background as a critically acclaimed songwriter, composer and recording artist, Emiko is a clear reflection of the BLVD Sounds’ multifaceted platform and will oversee the complete operation of the company, ensuring goals are met and leading team members to optimize the app’s user and artist experience.

"We are excited to have Emiko come aboard during launch to help support BLVD Sounds' international expansion. Emiko's superb business sense, global connectivity, and professional artistic experience further strengthens BLVD Sounds' amazing team, our artist access, and the Company's presence in the industry."

-John Cayanne, Chairman and CEO BLVD Sounds

With many live music venues currently closed or only open at limited capacity, BLVD Sounds offers a virtual stage/venue for artists and fans to come together supporting their love of music across all genres. The BLVD Sounds App is a free social media platform for anyone wanting to experience exclusive music content via livestream, hosting of virtual concerts, airing pre-recorded content, and exclusive interaction with artists and fans across the globe.

“BLVD Sounds is a tremendous new platform that focuses on artist support and connection. Now, more than ever, those two very things are needed. We are excited to be leading the charge in technological areas that address the needs of artists in today’s climate. With the landscape of music (live music especially) being so uncertain, we’re committed to giving artists and music professionals a place where they can find comfort, as well as creative and professional progress through the app. I’m delighted to be coming on board as President as I have seen the dedication of our team. Their steadfast commitment to our users is exactly what the music industry needs right now and I’m looking forward to connecting and working with everyone."

- Emiko, President, BLVD Sounds