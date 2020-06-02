RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Jun 2020 16:19 |  By RnMTeam

Shilpa Rao revisits her debut song 'Tose naina lage' amidst lockdown

MUMBAI: After 13 years, singer Shilpa Rao has revisited her debut Bollywood song "Tose naina lage".

Shilpa's new version is meant to be a tribute to her fans.

On the new version of the song, Shilpa said: "I have released the version of 'Tose naina lage' after 13 years. We did a new take on it, keeping in place the whole beauty and novelty of the song because it has a classic value to it."

"This was my first song that I had sung for a film. It's like a tribute to all the love that the audience have shown from day 1 till now," she added.

She also thanked the original team of the song that had featured in the 2007 movie "Anwar".

"A major thank you to Mithoon (composer) and (lyricist) Hasan Kamal ji and the entire team of 'Anwar', Manish Jha in particular, he is the director of the film, for having so much faith in me," said Shilpa.

She worked on the new version at home.

"All the work for this video has been done at home, so from recording to shooting it to editing it to VFX, everything has been done by us by staying at home. It was a very big challenge. I hope people love this version," she said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer Shilpa Rao Bollywood song Piya Tose Naina Lage Re Hasan Kamal
Related news
News | 02 Jun 2020

I had a deep desire to create song that showcased confidence and power of a woman: South Asian singer Nikitaa

MUMBAI: South Asian singer-songwriter Nikitaa who recently released her exotically-driven single "Clutch" has come up with an acoustic version, which was shot at her home amid the lockdown

read more
News | 02 Jun 2020

'Sarmast' is a tale of losing oneself to the surrounding, says the emerging songsmith, Rahi

MUMBAI: Wandering around the enchanting mountains of Meghalaya with inspiring ethnicity, singer and songwriter, Rahi brought ‘Sarmast’ to life.

read more
News | 02 Jun 2020

Billie Eilish stated 'All Lives Matter' and white privilege

MUMBAI: Following the killing of George Floyd on May 28 in Minneapolis, many celebrities have taken to social media to use their platform to shed light on the issues surrounding police brutality, white privilege and racism in America.

read more
News | 02 Jun 2020

'Wajid Bhai treated me like a son': Lyricist and cousin Danish Sabri remembers

MUMBAI: Lyricist Danish Sabri is devastated by musician-singer Wajid Khan's sudden demise. Sabri was a cousin of Wajid and he had also penned lyrics for many Sajid-Wajid hits in films such as the "Dabangg" franchise, "Main Tera Hero", "Tevar", and "Dolly Ki Doli" among others.

read more
News | 01 Jun 2020

Neha Kakkar to raise funds for less-fortunate musicians along with Vishal Dadlani

MUMBAI: Singer-Indian Idol judge, Neha Kakkar has decided to stretch her helping hand in COVID-19 lockdown along with musician Vishal Dadlani to raise funds for less-fortunate musicians, placed in enormous distress due to pandemic.

read more

RnM Biz

News
How Singapore-based Likee is becoming a preferred destination for music and Bollywood biggies alike

MUMBAI: The consread more

News
JioSaavn releases multi-platform experience with living search, elevated podcasts, and video experience

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, the largest streaming platform for South Asian music and audio entertainment, iread more

News
Radio City’s fund raiser initiative ‘Dabbewale ka Dabba Bharo’, is a ray of sunshine for the dabbawalas amidst lockdown

MUMBAI: Amidst the Covid-19 worldwide pandemic and lockdown, a lot of people are finding it diffiread more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches Indian Independent Music Awards, the definitive awards for independent musicians from the industry

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today lread more

News
Sony Music India appoints Rajat Kakar as Managing Director

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment has announced the appointment of Rajat Kakar as Managing Directread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Sarmast' is a tale of losing oneself to the surrounding, says the emerging songsmith, Rahi

MUMBAI: Wandering around the enchanting mountains of Meghalaya with inspiring ethnicity, singer and songwriter, Rahi brought ‘Sarmast’ to life. A...read more

2
Mega reunion of One Direction to come along with exciting plans

MUMBAI: One Direction announced for reunion but amid the lockdown the mega reunion was postpended. But the wait is for fans may finally be coming to...read more

3
Late composer Wajid Khan's mother hospitalised after testing COVID-19 positive

MUMBAI: A day after the shocking demise of Wajid Khan, of Bollywood composers Sajid-Wajid, comes the news that the duos mother Razina Khan has also...read more

4
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande's 'Rain on Me' breaks record on Billboard charts

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga’s new collaboration 'Rain on Me' has broken record as it debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100,...read more

5
I had a deep desire to create song that showcased confidence and power of a woman: South Asian singer Nikitaa

MUMBAI: South Asian singer-songwriter Nikitaa who recently released her exotically-driven single "Clutch" has come up with an acoustic version, which...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group