Shilpa Rao revisits her debut song 'Tose naina lage' amidst lockdown

MUMBAI: After 13 years, singer Shilpa Rao has revisited her debut Bollywood song "Tose naina lage".
Shilpa's new version is meant to be a tribute to her fans.
On the new version of the song, Shilpa said: "I have released the version of 'Tose naina lage' after 13 years. We did a new take on it, keeping in place the whole beauty and novelty of the song because it has a classic value to it."
"This was my first song that I had sung for a film. It's like a tribute to all the love that the audience have shown from day 1 till now," she added.
She also thanked the original team of the song that had featured in the 2007 movie "Anwar".
"A major thank you to Mithoon (composer) and (lyricist) Hasan Kamal ji and the entire team of 'Anwar', Manish Jha in particular, he is the director of the film, for having so much faith in me," said Shilpa.
She worked on the new version at home.
"All the work for this video has been done at home, so from recording to shooting it to editing it to VFX, everything has been done by us by staying at home. It was a very big challenge. I hope people love this version," she said.
(Source: IANS)
