News |  02 Jun 2020 18:26 |  By RnMTeam

Rohan Solomon attempts to unravel Victoria’s Secret in his latest single

MUMBAI: Rohan Solomon is a Singer-Songwriter, Composer, Vocal Coach and Audio Engineer, all rolled into one. In between the time he spent in his hometown New Delhi and The Big Apple, his love for pop-choruses grew along with his reputation of being a ‘conscious songwriter’. 

Afterwinning accolades for Keep Holding On, his first single of 2020 that was inspired by the Coronavirus lockdown-led social isolation, Rohan is back with a new single titled Victoria’s Secret, that takes the story ahead from the initial stages of anxiety and fear to introspection. The worldwide slowdown, due to the dreaded pandemic has found many people reassessing their life and thinking about their wants and needs, often narrowing the wide set of choices to the fundamental basics that appeal to their very core. 

Vctoria’s Secret talks about just that — self reflection to admit to who you really are, accepting it and allowing yourself to be just that, leaving aside the concepts of ideals dictated by the world at large. The protagonist Victoria, seems to have it all, the glitz, the glamour and all the trappings of life at Hollywood Boulevard but her diamond studded prison cell keeps her miles away from ‘being’ who she truly is. The song explores the complicated folds of living an enviable life and breaking free from the vicious cycle of what the world equates with success and glory. Is the popular definition of ‘top-shelf life’, really your ideal and is that enough?

 Rohan seeks to unravel that very secret in this mid-tempo rock number. 

Video will be out on Friday, June 5th, 2020 on Rohan's youtube channel

Click to stream the audio from any of these links

The vibe of the song is mainly organic rock/acoustic with all organic instruments like guitars, drums, bass encapsulated by a symphony of strings and horns. The story is basically narrated by a third person and certain lines are said by the protagonist Victoria herself. Victoria's Secret is written by Rohan Solomon along with his former band mates from 'Cyanide' (Srijan Mahajan, Nikhil Malik and Sid Mathur). Produced and Mixed by Rohan Solomon at Synergy Audio Productions, New Delhi, India Mastered by Dan Millice at Engine Room Audio, New York City, USA. 

