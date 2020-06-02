Late composer Wajid Khan's mother hospitalised after testing COVID-19 positive

MUMBAI: A day after the shocking demise of Wajid Khan, of Bollywood composers Sajid-Wajid, comes the news that the duos mother Razina Khan has also tested COVID-19 positive and is hospitalised along with her house help.
Conforming the news, Shadab Faridi, a relative, told IANS: "Yes, she has also tested COVID-19 positive. Actually she, along with her house help, who always stays with her and takes care of her, has tested positive. They are in Surana Hospital, the same place where Wajid bhai was admitted. Both of them had minor symptoms and both of them are stable. They are in hospital and the doctor said that we do not need to worry because so far the condition has not deteriorated. However, they have to stay in the hospital because they havetested positive."
Razina Khan and her house help are admitted at the Surana Hospital and Research Centre in Chembur.
"The doctor said that they have to stay in hospital for a week and then they will be under quarantine. That is all the update that we have for now," he signed off.
Wajid Khan died in the early hours of Monday at the age of 42.
(Source: IANS)
