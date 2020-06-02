Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande's 'Rain on Me' breaks record on Billboard charts

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga’s new collaboration 'Rain on Me' has broken record as it debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Gaga’s fifth and Grande’s fourth song to reach the chart’s top slot.
Ariana Grande becomes the first singer to debut four songs at number one, just two weeks after her and Justin Bieber's duet 'Stuck With U' debuted atop the publication’s weekly song ranking, while Lady Gaga has now attained No. 1 singles in three different decades, including two that have debuted at No 1.
As per reports, across its first week of release, 'Rain on Me' rose to the No. 1 position after tallying 31.4 million streams, commanding an audience of 11.1 million on radio, and moving 72,000 paid digital downloads. Following February’s 'Stupid Love,' the song is the second single from Gaga’s new album, Chromatica, which dropped Friday and is tracking to top the Billboard 200 albums chart next week.
Previously, Gaga won the No 1 spot with 'Just Dance' and 'Poker Face' — both from her 2008 debut album 'The Fame' as well as 'Born This Way'. It took nearly eight years for Gaga to achieve her next chart-topping single, when 'Shallow' - the Oscar-winning soundtrack tune from her hit film 'A Star Is Born' reached the summit one week after she performed the song alongside her costar and director Bradley Cooper at the 2019 Academy Awards. Grande’s past No. 1 hits include 2018’s 'Thank U, Next' 2019’s '7 Rings', and the aforementioned 'Stuck With U'.
