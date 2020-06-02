RadioandMusic
COVID-19 special: Bollywood, TV Stars come together for a motivational song 'Bass Kuch Dino Ki Baat Hai'

MUMBAI: The corona virus led national lockdown has promoted Bollywood celebrities to churn out content created at home. Award winning producer Aditya Bharadwaj has conceptualised a song called ‘Bass Kuch Dino Ki Baat Hai’ stressing on the importance of staying at home and being safe in this times of the outbreak of Corona virus in our country and all over the world. The song is sung by 'THE VOICE ' Fame Nidhi Kohli & Amc Aman.

The music video features IG MUMBAI POLICE QUASER KHALID followed by celebrities like Daisy Shah, Archana Puran Singh, Raghav Juyal, Samir Kochhar, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shishir Sharma, Vidya Malvade, Dilbagh Singh, Hiten Tejwani, Krishna Bharadwaj, Ashok Masti, Suzanna Mukherjee, Raayo S Bakhirta, Vineet Raina, Anisa Butt, Smita Gondkar, Sudipta Chakraborty, Sehar, Vijay Patkar & RJ Pritam .

“It's all about innovation in this difficult times, a filmmaker needs to figure out what he/she could do in times of isolation, using actors as a part of the process to create something new which will give people a ray of hope in this difficult times and not just wait back for the situations to get right.” Said Aditya who has presented the video under the banner of Y- Star Cine and Television in association with White shadow Entertainment & Mahatma Gandhi School Trust (Pune).

The beautiful lyrics is written by Neeraj Kumar Pal and composed by Amc Aman. The song is now streaming on Zee Music and loved by the viewers .

