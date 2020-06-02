RadioandMusic
News |  02 Jun 2020 16:01 |  By RnMTeam

Billie Eilish stated 'All Lives Matter' and white privilege

MUMBAI: Following the killing of George Floyd on May 28 in Minneapolis, many celebrities have taken to social media to use their platform to shed light on the issues surrounding police brutality, white privilege and racism in America.

On Saturday, Billie shared a powerful message to her Instagram followers outlining her outrage and slamming the All Lives Matter movement that's been continuously used to invalidate the #BlackLivesMatter campaign. 

"I've been trying to take this week to figure out a way to address this delicately," she began her statement. "I have an enormous platform and I try really hard to be respectful and take time to think through what I say and how I say it. But holy f-cking sh-t, I'm just gonna start talking."

"If I hear one more white person say "aLL liVeS maTtEr" one more f-cking time, I'm gonna lose my f-cking mind," she continued. "Will you shut the f-ck up? No one is saying your life is not hard. No one is saying literally anything at all about you. All you mfs do is find a way to make everything about yourself."

To her white followers reading, she continued, "Society gives you privilege just for being white. You can be poor, you can be struggling. And still your skin color is giving you more privilege than you even realize and nobody is saying that makes you better than anyone. It just lets you live your life without having to worry about surviving simply because of your skin color!!! You are privileged!!"

The singer posed a question for followers to ruminate on, "If all lives matter why are back people killed for just being black?

Before Floyd's death, Kentucky EMT Breonna Taylor was killed in March after officers forced their way inside her home and shot her at least eight times.

"Why are immigrants persecuted? Why are white people given opportunities that people of other races aren't?" Eilish continued. "Why is it okay for white people to protest literally being asked to stay at home while carrying semi-automatic weapons? Why is it okay for black people to be called thugs for protesting the murder of innocent people?"

The 18-year-old's answer: "White. F-cking. Privilege."

"We have to address hundreds of years of oppression of black people," she wrote. "The slogan of #BlackLivesMatter does not mean other lives don't. It's calling attention to the fact that society clearly thinks black lives don't f-cking matter. And they f-cking do."

"It means Black. Lives. F-cking. Matter. Black Lives Matter. Black Lives Matter. Black Lives Matter," she concluded her post. "Say it again. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd."

