Neha Kakkar to raise funds for less-fortunate musicians along with Vishal Dadlani

MUMBAI: Singer-Indian Idol judge, Neha Kakkar has decided to stretch her helping hand in COVID-19 lockdown along with musician Vishal Dadlani to raise funds for less-fortunate musicians, placed in enormous distress due to pandemic. This came days after Neha vowed to spend fun time with Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show.

The “Dilbar” singer took to Instagram to share a video appeal by Vishal, who urged fans to donate generously so that small-time musicians could be helped since their livelihood had been adversely impacted due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Musicians themselves are in deep pain. Of course, I am not talking about big musicians. Of course, big musicians are extending as much as possible” said Vishal. I am talking about those musicians who earn from sessions to sessions and recordings to recordings. Or those musicians, who have not found big breaks or those who have not become famous yet.”

Sharing the video, Neha wrote, “#ArtistsForArtists Please help the musicians who bring you so much joy. Donate whatever you can, no amount is too small. #HelpTheMusicians.”

Recently, Neha took to Instagram to post a series of photos of herself having a good laugh with Aditya Narayan, Krushna Abhishek, Vishal and Himesh Reshammiya on the sets of the Indian Idol show. In one photo, Neha could be seen holding Aditya’s hand. Dressed in black lace lehenga choli with sequins work all over, Neha looked stunning. To complete her look, the singing sensation had left her hair open in loose curls, while the makeup was subtle and natural.

The popular singer had said that she expected to recreate such a fun time with her friends after the lockdown was lifted.