News |  01 Jun 2020 17:38 |  By RnMTeam

MTV Beats Sessions from Home brings comfort music with Anusha Mani and Sangeet Haldipur

MUMBAI: The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown in India has made people conscious about their physical and mental wellbeing, music has always proved to be the best therapy for all kinds of mood. While we stay put in this lockdown phase, music has found its way to reach us in its most raw form.

MTV Beats Sessions from Home comes up with yet another exciting episode, with the musical couple Anusha Mani and Sangeet Haldipur. Replete with candid moments and fun musical sessions, the episode, all set to air on 4th June, Thursday at 12PM is a must watch.

The duo will perform on some of their best-known songs, “Lehrein”, “Savera”, “Gulabo” and “Arzo”, amongst others and will share their stories on music, marriage and their cute pet.

Catch this lovely duo, Thursday, 4th June at 12pm only on MTV Beats.

