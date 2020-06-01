MTV Beats promise to make your quarantine period bearable with mind-boggling entertainment shows!

MUMBAI: No date nights, no clubbing, no reunions; staying at home can be daunting but that doesn’t mean you miss out on bouts of romance, comedy and music. To ensure that your lockdown routine is packed with the best, MTV Beats, India’s 24*7 Hindi Music Channel brings 3 new shows as a part of its fresh programming line-up – After launching MTV BEATS Sessions From Home, we can now look forward to Baba Ki Chowki – Lockdown Edition, premiering every Friday at 12 PM followed by MTV Beats Pyaar Karo Na, starting 7th June and MTV BEATS Lockdown House Party, coming soon on the channel.

Following the launch of Sessions from Home, these shows add up to the unique offerings on MTV Beats and here’s why these are a must watch –

MTV Beats Baba Ki Chowki- Lockdown Edition: Because there is no one like Baba. Dr. Sanket Bhosale is back and this time, with a twist. Along with his Bollywood allies, he will also go up close and personal with emerging stars across the web and the world of music to bring you some unheard stories. In addition to the fun and quirk, the series will also have interesting segments like question by a fan, fun games, and the Lockdown Step of the Week to keep everyone on their feet (Literally!)

Here’s his shoutout to the fans - “I am all pumped up to bring the Baba Ki Chowki- Lockdown Edition for my viewers and give them a hearty laugh. This show has been one epic journey and it feels great to have a new dimension to this. This lockdown edition will have celebrity guests as well as digital stars along with some interesting segments to spruce up the fun. Eagerly waiting to gauge the public reaction.”

MTV Beats Pyaar Karo Na: Lockdown Mein Isse Behtar Aur Kar Bhi Kya Sakte Hai! Unlock your hearts with a unique digital dating show from home that offers a fresh twist to relationships. Hosted by singer Akasa, this show will set up a virtual date between two strangers via a video call followed by some interesting segments, love tasks and a final proposal at the end. So, stop swiping left or right aur thoda pyaar karo.

Here’s what Akasa has to say “MTV Beats Pyaar Karo Na is a first of its kind offering that blends technology with video dating like never before. I am really excited to see some chemistry blossom between two strangers and have a virtual date being set up. It’s amazing to know how MTV Beats is trying to innovate amidst such challenging situations and tapping on sentiments that all of us can relate to.”

Lockdown House Party: Ab Ghar Ki Party, DJ Wali! Make up for all those cancelled Saturday plans and clubbing nights by grooving to the electrifying beats of DJ Chetas, only on MTV Beats. So, once you are done playing Ludo, you know what to suggest to your friends next.

Here’s a message from the DJ himself, “Music is a great leveller and more so during such times when the world around is seeming so overwhelming. I am glad to be a part of MTV Beats Lockdown House Party which will offer a breather to the audience. I hope people can relive the party experience and take a break from the monotony.”

