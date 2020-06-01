RadioandMusic
News |  01 Jun 2020 10:13 |  By RnMTeam

Famous music composer Wajid Khan passes away

MUMBAI: It was indeed a very saddening news that tore our hearts apart was that of Wajid Khan. He passed away on Monday morning in Mumbai.

The 42 year old singer created tons of memories in the hearts of people with not just his hit songs but by his kind persona.

The news has hit hard and shattered many people, especially the entertainment industry where Wajid Khan spent his career life there. Many celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Salim Merchant, Vishal Dadlani, Adnan Sami, Akshay Kumar, Harshdeep Kaur and many others have expressed their heartfelt grief on the shocking news.

